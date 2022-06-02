Skip to main content

Texans Sign LB Christian Harris To Rookie Deal

The Texans have no officially locked up all of their draft picks to rookie deals

HOUSTON -- As the Houston Texans moved forward into the later rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft last month, linebacker was an obvious and long-term need. 

In Round 3, the Texans filled that need, electing to trade up five spots to select Alabama linebacker Christian Harris with the No. 75 pick.

And on Thursday, Harris made it official with Houston, signing his rookie contract, and becoming the final Texans rookie to complete to sign on the dotted line.

“We like Christian a lot,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said during rookie minicamp. “We had him ranked high on our board. When you don’t take a player, we thought he would go a little earlier. To have an opportunity to get him in that round when we did, it’s excitement.”

Harris is excited to get to work with his new head coach as well.

"It's an honor," Harris said of playing for Smith. "With me playing this position for only three years, I still have much to learn as quickly as I possibly can. To get the chance to learn from a guy who has experience working with some of the greatest of all time, I'm about to soak in as much as possible." 

Harris was one of seven Alabama players to be selected in the first four rounds of the 2022 draft, joining receiver John Metchie III in Houston. The Texans elected to trade up to add the Crimson Tide duo in both scenarios.

A three-year starter, Harris recorded at least 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss and posted back-to-back five-plus sacks in 2020 and 2021. In terms of consistency, he has tried to model his game after some of the more well-rounded linebackers including San Francisco 49ers Fred Warner and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Devin White.

"Those guys are key to their defense," Harris said. "I want to be that here."

