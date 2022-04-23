Where Will Texans Draft In 2022?

With the NFL Draft less than a week away, which picks do the Houston Texans currently occupy?

The Houston Texans have a lot of holes to fill, and thankfully for their fans, a lot of picks with which to fill them in this year's NFL Draft - 11 to be precise.

This year will mark just the second time in franchise history they've had over 10 picks to work with and, somewhat ironically, the other occasion came in their inaugural draft in 2002 when their team was equally in need of star power.

Houston kicks things off with the third overall pick. In recent years this pick hasn't always been fruitful. However, the Texans will have fond memories from their one and only previous experience with this selection, having drafted wide receiver Andre Johnson third overall in 2003.

Andre Johnson © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Andre Johnson © Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Andre Johnson

They will then be picking 13th overall for the first time in their history - The likes of defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tristin Wirfs were all selected here over the past decade.

In another first for Houston, the second round kicks off almost immediately for the Texans with pick 37, where the likes of offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz, running back Giovani Bernard, and defensive tackle Chris Jones were all drafted.

Moving on to round three and it's more familiar territory for the Texans with the 68th pick - from which they previously selected safety Justin Reid and wide receiver DeVier Posey. Surely, they'll be hoping to replicate the success of the former over the latter.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Justin Reid Jay Biggerstaff-USA Today Justin Reid AP-David J. Phillip Justin Reid

Staying in the third round they are set to return with the 80th pick, the landing spot of now-former Texans guard Martinas Rankin back in 2018.

Into triple figures and the Texans pop back up at picks 107 and 108 - neither of which they've previously occupied.

Houston then falls off the radar until the sixth round where they own the 183rd, 205th, and 207th picks. Guard Casey Studdard was drafted by then-general manager Rick Smith in 2007 at pick 183. The latter picks are new territory.

To cap things off will be another new pick for Houston - 245.