What To Expect From Texans On Day 3

Rounds 1-3 are over as focus turns to day 3 and the Houston Texans' final five picks.

With the first three rounds over the Houston Texans have so far added five fresh faces.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was the first to be added third overall, followed by guard Kenyon Green at 15, safety Jalen Pitre at 37, wide receiver John Metchie III at 44, and linebacker Christian Harris at 75. 

Derek Stingley Jr.

Kenyon Green

Jalen Pitre

Heading into rounds 4-7, the Texans currently own the following five picks:

- 107 (4)

- 166 (5)

- 170 (5)

- 205 (6)

- 207 (6)

General manager Nick Caserio hasn't been afraid to move around the board so far, trading up twice and down once, so don't expect all of the above picks to be in Houston's hands for long.

History tells us that plenty of talent should remain on the board come day three.

Take the fourth round, for example, where defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (2017), quarterback Tom Savage (2014), and Glover Quin (2009) were all selected by Houston.

The fifth round is where Houston drafted tight end Brevin Jordan (2021), defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (2019), and defensive tackle D.J. Reader (2016).

And round six is where defensive tackle Roy Lopez (2021), defensive lineman Christian Covington (2015), and running back Alfred Blue (2014) were all swooped up by the Texans.

Tom Savage

Tom Savage

D.J. Reader

D.J. Reader

Alfred Blue

Alfred Blue

With these varying degrees of success in mind, what positions could the Texans look to fill come Saturday? Given that it's Caserio we're talking about here...it's nearly impossible to say.

Logic though would dictate the Texans look to add a running back i.e. Isaiah Spiller or Dameon Pierce. Houston's running back room does have Marlon Mack who, when healthy, is a solid option - but health is something he's found unfortunately hard to come by. 

Defensive end is another position where the Texans could use some depth, with Jonathan Greenard their only objectively bonified option at this point. Eyioma Uwazurike and Isaiah Thomas are among the players still available.

Or perhaps they look for Justin Britt's potential successor at center, with Dohnovan West and Alec Lindstrom still on the board.

