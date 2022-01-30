Texans Positional Roster Review: Greener Grass On Other Side Of NFL Draft?

It was an interesting and yet forgettable 2021 season for the Houston Texans with the situation involving quarterback Deshaun Watson taking up most of the headlines early on. With his uncertain future with the organization and trade rumors, the expectations for fans and within the organization were admittedly low.

While those low expectations were certainly met, there were a few bright spots on what most believed was the worst roster in the NFL.

The Texans gave up on and fired first-year coach David Culley, and now, along with a new head coach, the club looks toward adding more pieces to the seemingly never-ending roster rebuild.

When a team is rebuilding it would like to at least be competitive at times, while still losing. The Texans did that well, considering. Houston played the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Tennessee Titans close and even hit on some big upsets. The Texans managed to get big wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tennessee Titans, showing potential within the roster.

There were some not-so-bright spots as well, and the defensive line was terrible all year. But with rebuilding comes youth, and the Texans have plenty of it. Houston still needs to make a splash in free agency for help in places, but things are looking up within certain position groups.

The good news is the final defeat improved the Texans' 2022 NFL draft position. There are plenty of position groups for Houston to consider with the No. 3 overall selection.

QUARTERBACKS

The Texans have conceded that Deshaun Watson will not rejoin the team in any capacity, and in a season where Tyrod Taylor was supposed to help groom the rookie Davis Mills, Taylor couldn’t stay healthy, thrusting Mills into the starting role.

Mills started 11 of the 17 games and appeared in relief in two more. Mills performed admirably, completing 263 passes on 394 attempts for 2,664 yards, considering his lack of experience as a rookie and given the tools he had to work with. Many think his exclusion from the All-Rookie team was a mistake. Taylor’s future with the team is unclear, as Mills should be the starter next year, depending on what happens with Watson and what they get in trade return.

RUNNING BACKS

The Texans finished last in the NFL with 1,422 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. David Johnson was supposed to be “the guy” after that infamous DeAndre Hopkins trade with the Arizona Cardinals, but a miserable 2021 has put that in jeopardy.

The Texans are expected to make it a priority to try to upgrade the running game this offseason.

Rex Burkhead appears to be the future (at least for next season) if he can stay healthy and rushed for 427 yards on 122 carries last season, but that 3.5 yards per carry average was underwhelming. Royce Freeman is probably on the way out while they retool the running back room. In a season where rebuilding is the goal, look for many more names to enter the fold here in the offseason.

TIGHT ENDS

The tight end position was one of the bright spots on the roster in 2021 and Brevin Jordan might be the future here as his stats were very close to Brown and Auclair with less playing time.

Jordan caught 20 passes on 28 targets for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Brown managed just 171 yards on 23 catches and no touchdowns. Brown and Auclair are both serviceable tight ends but is serviceable really the goal for the Texans while trying to groom a young quarterback?

Again, in a time when rebuilding is the goal, look for a veteran name to enter the room in the offseason.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Brandin Cooks has led the team in receiving yards now for the last two seasons and was key in the development of Davis Mills. Cooks also eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive season, as he caught 90 balls for 1,037 yards.

Meanwhile, Nico Collins might’ve been the team’s biggest surprise. Collins snagged 33 passes for 446 yards over 14 games. Cooks and Collins’ games complement each other nicely and are a tandem for the team to build on.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

This unit was plagued by injuries all season and failed to protect its rookie quarterback. The offensive line allowed 44 sacks to its quarterback in 2021 and allowed only 3.4 yards per carry for its running backs. Two of the five starters, Justin Britt and Lane Taylor, could leave in free agency as this position group could see major changes for 2022. Britt, although battling through a knee injury, resurrected his NFL career with Houston last season and is a target for the team to re-sign.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Houston’s defensive line had spots of produxctivity but in general was terrible in 2021. The group ranked in the bottom five in the league in sacks and were second-worst in defending against the run. But 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock showed potential and 2021 while sixth-rounder Roy Lopez is extremely young but showed signs of positive development along the way. Free agency should be Houston’s friend in helping shore up the defensive line.

LINEBACKERS

The Texans linebacker corps did little to assist the defensive line in 2021, resulting in some terrible numbers all around. Kamu Grugier-Hill led the team in tackles with 108 while also intercepting one pass. The losses of Whitney Mercilus and Zach Cunningham didn’t help the play on the field.

Christian Kirksey had just one interception and no sacks in 13 games played in 2021. This is another position group that could see tremendous turnover due to the number of unrestricted free agents entering the offseason.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

After high hopes that 2020 would be a breakout year for the secondary, 2021 brought the same expectations. But little improvement was seen overall. Eric Murray was a high-priced free agent signing two years ago and still has yet to produce with just one interception in 16 games played. Murray’s poor play puts pressure on the younger players to perform well.

Lonnie Johnson tied for the team lead with three interceptions alongside Desmond King, who is an unrestricted free agent entering the offseason. King and Terrance Mitchell combined for four interceptions from the cornerback position, and that number will need to improve, regardless of who’s playing the position.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Special teams was not an issue for the Texans in 2021, with Kai'imi Faribairn perfect from inside 40 yards on the season and missing just four of 10 kicks from beyond 40. Cameron Johnston averaged 46.7 yards per punt and landed 37 of 88 inside the 20. His net average was 41.7. Tremon Smith returned a kick 98 yards for a touchdown against the Jaguars in Week 15 and averaged 35.6 yards per return, while Desmond King averaged over nine yards per return on punts.

TOP 3 NEEDS:

DEFENSIVE LINE – This is the area where the Texans have the most room for improvement. And with five players possibly leaving in free agency, there will certainly be an opportunity to get better.

CORNERBACK – The Texans need to find more interceptions and more depth in the secondary, which will take some pressure off the front seven defensively.

RUNNING BACK – Rex Burkhead can’t do it every down, and he’s under contract for just one more year. Houston desperately needs depth and a long-term answer here.

SUMMARY

The Texans handcuffed their team development with some poor picks in the last five years. But the last three drafts have been increasingly better, with starters and bonafide backups appearing in mid- to late-round selections. Will Davis Mills be a long-term solution at quarterback out of the third round? That remains to be seen, but his rookie season gives reason for excitement.

Nico Collins and Brevin Jordan, both from the 2021 Draft could be future stars whoever is throwing them passes, and Roy Lopez immediately showed to be starting material on the defensive line. Blacklock and Greenard can get better with further development and should be keepers.