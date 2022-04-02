Skip to main content

Texans Top 3 Draft Priorities?

An NFL.com article narrowed down the Houston Texans' biggest needs to just three, but are they right?

When it comes to rebuilding a team from the ground up, where do you begin? While every armchair general manager will probably disagree, one media outlet believes it has narrowed down the Houston Texans' top three needs.

A recent NFL.com article lists the three top needs for each team, and apparently, general manager Nick Caserio should be prioritizing defense. Says the report:

Biggest needs: Edge, CB, OL

For a team with needs just about everywhere, Houston can absolutely afford to take the best player available. Ideally, the Texans' draft haul will help remake Lovie Smith's defense and give Davis Mills something that resembles adequate support.

Given that the Texans have the third and 13th overall picks, selecting the best players available should mean some impressive playmakers are be about to join Lovie Smith's defense. 

On the edge, Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, George Karlaftis, and Travon Walker are all expected to go in the first round - although Houston would be lucky if Hutchinson was still on the board by the time the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars make their picks.

Any of the above options would help relieve the pressure on Houston's 2021 sack leader Jonathan Greenard, who took a real step up last season despite his injuries.

Aidan Hutchinson

Kayvon Thibodeaux

George Karlaftis

Travon Walker

If Caserio opts to go for a stud corner, something Houston has missed for some time, then Ahmad Gardener, Derek Stingley Jr., Andrew Booth Jr., and Trent McDuffie would all be names to watch early on. 

An addition here would add depth to one of Houston's thinnest position groups, where outside of Desmond King, there is no clear starter.

Ahmad Gardner

Derek Stingley Jr.

Andrew Booth Jr.

Trent McDuffie

Finally, while offensive line reinforcements would certainly be welcome, don't forget that Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard are both on the roster. Assuming Tunsil stays healthy in 2022 and Howard is left to develop at right tackle, where many believe he is at his best, then tackle shouldn't be a first-round consideration.

Center Justin Britt has just been re-signed to a two-year, $9 million deal, indicating that the organization has faith in him as a starter. 

Guard, however, is where either of their first-round picks could come in handy. 

A.J. Cann was recently signed to a two-year, $10.5 million deal this offseason and given his experience with new offensive line coach George Warhop, it seems likely he'll be a starter. 

At left guard, however, there is no obvious first choice. Draft prospects Ickey Ekwonu, Evan Neal, Kenyon Green, or Zion Johnson all make sense for Houston - with Ekwonu and Neal representing potential replacements at tackle down the line.

Ickey Ekwonu

Evan Neal

Kenyon Green

Zion Johnson

Ultimately, NFL.com is right in suggesting Houston needs to address these three positions in the draft. 

However, the Texans have "needs just about everywhere." So don't be surprised if Caserio goes for a Justin Reid replacement at safety like Kyle Hamilton, a weapon for quarterback Davis Mills like Chris Olave, or perhaps yet another linebacker to add to the mix such as Devin Lloyd.

