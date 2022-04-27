Lovie Smith: Texans Not Likely To Draft QB, Comfortable in Group

The Houston Texans are confident in their quarterback room, which may result in the franchise not drafting at the position.

HOUSTON — Where will Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis land following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft? It's one of the most significant questions ahead of Thursday's draft. But it's safe to say that neither Pickett or Willis will end up a member of the Houston Texans.

The Texans have 10 picks in this year's draft. There is a strong possibility that neither selection will result in Houston drafting a quarterback.

Chris Oladokun from South Dakota State is the only known quarterback prospect the Texans showed interest in. Oladokun is a projected mid-to-late round prospect who began his collegiate career at the University of South Florida.

He played one season as a graduate student at South Dakota, where he threw for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Texans held a virtual interview with Oladokun, Per NFL Network.

Coach Lovie Smith is high on the potential of Davis Mills and is satisfied with the current construction of his quarterback room — which features the likes of Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel.

"I think once you have three quarterbacks on your roster, you should feel pretty good about that — and we do," Smith said during his media availability on Tuesday. "We will keep all options open. But we feel good about our quarterback room right now, leading off with Davis Mills. I’ve talked about him and our feeling on who our leader will be."

Mills has done everything possible to take advantage of the opportunity to remain as Deshaun Watson's successor.

He has participated in the Texans' voluntary workouts after spending most of the offseason training in Houston. Mills has emphasized improving his physical fitness by working alongside Texans head strength and conditioning coach Mike Eubanks.

Mills led the Texans to two of their four wins during his rookie campaign in 2021. He established himself as arguably the second-best rookie quarterback of his class after throwing for 2,664 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Only Mac Jones of the New England Patriots had a better rookie campaign than Mills.

"I just have to come in and compete every day," Mills said. "It’s all about building as a team. But also building as individuals and putting in our best work this offseason to be the best player we can be once the season starts."