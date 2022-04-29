Skip to main content

Could Texans Address Rushing Attack During Day 2 Of Draft?

The Houston Texans could be on the market for a running back during Day 2 of the draft following the selection of offensive lineman Kenyon Green.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans took the first step in enhancing their rushing attack during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Texans traded down two slots with the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 15 overall pick, where they drafted offensive lineman Kenyon Green

Green played three positions on the offensive front at Texas A&M University but spent the majority of the season at left guard. Green is solid in pass protection, but run blocking appears to be his best attribute.

Per Pro Football Focus, Green posted a run-blocking grade of 83.3 in 2021 — which would have made the Houston native the best offensive lineman in the Texans' rushing attack.  

Houston's decision to select Green Thursday night may indicate that the Texans could target a running back during Day 2 of the draft. The Texans could make three selections on Friday at pick Nos. 37, 68 and 80.

"As far as how we evaluate the running back position, it's no different than how we evaluate any other positions," general manager Nick Caserio said. "If there's an opportunity to add a player that we feel makes sense that enhances that room, then we'll go ahead and do it. Try to make a good decision and add a good player to the team and keep moving forward."

No team drafted a running back in the first round, and Caserio acknowledged the available talents. Breece Hall is the most notable running back on the board. But Houston could be targeting Green's collegiate teammate, Isaiah Spiller.

Caserio admitted to having great respect for Jimbo Fisher's program. And Spiller fits Houston's projected criteria for a hard-nosed prospect from the south who can bolster a struggling position group.

Two weeks before the draft, offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton noted how important it was for the Texans to improve their run game. An enhanced backfield would give quarterback Davis Mills more opportunities to attack their opponents in the passing game.

Spiller is a projected Day 3 prospect who rushed for 2,993 yards on 541 carries for 25 touchdowns. He can also be employed in the passing game after registering 585 yards on 74 catches during his three-year stint as a member of the Aggies.

The Texans landed veteran running backs Marlon Mack and Dare Ogunbowale while re-signing Royce Freeman earlier in the off-season.

