Texans Add Some Sauce In Latest Mock Draft

The NFL Draft is merely a matter of days away and for the first time since 2019, the Houston Texans will have a first-round pick - In fact, they have two.

With plenty of ammunition to add some spice to their less than hot current lineup, CBS has the Texans adding a little flavor at the third overall pick.

Or to be more specific - some sauce.

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Kayvon Thibodeaux makes a lot of sense here, as does an offensive tackle, but Gardner is the lock-down stud of the corner class, and Houston has a dire need at the position, not to mention a defensive mind running the show in Lovie Smith.

This pick could arguably say as much about who is running the show behind closed doors as it does who they had highest on their draft boards.

If Houston goes offense, you could question how much of a say the defensively-minded Smith has in the decision. If they go defense...well, the same applies.

Regardless, Gardner has the potential not only to be a Week 1 starter but a long-term solution to a long-term problem for the Texans.

Back on the clock at pick 13, and CBS has Houston looking for some offense.

Drake London, WR, USC A pass-rusher would be more preferable, but with guys like Jermaine Johnson off the board, London stands out as a potential Mike Evans for Lovie Smith, who drafted the real Evans with the Buccaneers in 2014.

London would add depth to a receiving corps that, outside of Brandin Cooks, lacks much in the way of proven and consistent starting-caliber firepower.

Nico Collins has potential and the likes of Chris Conley are solid, but someone like London could be a real spark for this offense and would allow the Texans to fairly evaluate quarterback Davis Mills.

If nothing else, it will be fun for Texans fans to have something to cheer for in round one once more.