Texans Headed to NFL Draft Scouting Combine for ... Boycott?

About half the invited players are protesting the combine's COVID 'bubble' restrictions

After a one-year hiatus, the NFL Draft Combine returns to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis March 1.

Maybe.

COVID restrictions may affect the best college talent being able to put their physical tools on display for all 32 NFL teams. The NFL will put prospects in a ‘bubble’ during next week's scouting combine in order to try to protect players from COVID-19, according to a league-published memo that was delivered to prospects last Saturday.

Read the league's memo:

“Players will be restricted to secure Combine venues during their entire time in Indianapolis for protection.”

In response, agents representing more than 150 draft prospects are organizing a boycott of all testing, on-field workouts and interviews at the combine if restrictions for this year's event aren't changed, per NFL Network.

If 155 players follow through with a boycott, that means only about half of the 324 invited participants will fully participate in the combine. Not exactly an ideal evaluation for teams.

The main issue from the agents representing the boycott is that prospects will be allowed just one "medical support person" who must be fully vaccinated - meaning players will be denied access to their full team of coaches and trainers.

Another change is that players will do measurements, bench press and on-field workouts during the same day instead of separate days, like years past.

Quarterbacks, tight ends and receivers kick off the combine on field workouts on March 3. Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett has the best odds (+120) of being the first quarterback selected.

The Houston Texans hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins April 28, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas. The rebuilding continues, and there is a chance general manager Nick Caserio could use the coveted selection to stockpile more future draft assets.

