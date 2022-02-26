What Are The Texans Biggest Draft Needs Entering Combine Week?

The Houston Texans should be paying close attention to these positions in Indianapolis

HOUSTON -- Over the course of five days, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio will have answers to some of the biggest questions entering the offseason. Not every question will be cut and dry, but there's a point of emphasis the team hopes to make while attending the NFL scouting combine.

Houston will finally select in the first round for the first time since 2019. After watching players such as Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance and Oregon safety Jevon Holland go where Houston was expected to select, the franchise can finally pick up the phone early and add a high-end talent.

The Texans need to continue to build in the draft. Caserio landed four starters and a good special teams standout in his first draft without picks in round one or round two. With nine picks in total entering the combine, he'll have more to play with in terms of top-notch talent along with solid depth.

Here are Houston's biggest needs entering the week at Lucas Oil Stadium.

RUNNING BACK

No surprise, Houston will need to upgrade its ground game. The team features two players with reps on staff, and Scottie Phillips only tallied six carries in two games.

Smith told reporters at his introductory press conference that his offensive philosophy consists of “being able to run the football.” Running backs coach Danny Barrett said Tuesday that his ideal running back would be a “home run hitter who can take it the distance." Houston currently has neither on the roster.

The Texans naturally will need to improve their run blocking at tight end and offensive line, but having a versatile runner that can mix both size and speed is the primary target. A run on play-making backs should begin in the second round with names like Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, Iowa State's Breece Hall and Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller.

The depth in the position is quite strong overall, meaning Houston very well could double-dip on Days 2 and 3.

Names to watch: Kenneth Walker III (Michigan St.), Breece Hall (Iowa St.), Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M), Jerome Ford (Cincinnati), Ty Allgeier (BYU), Tyler Badie (Missouri)

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

SAFETY

New safeties coach Joe Danna has seen his fair share of different skilled players during his time in Jacksonville. The former Jaguars defensive backs coach has worked with free safety Andre Cisco, strong safety Ronnie Harrison and do-it-all playmaker Jarrod Wilson among others.

The Texans are expected to be in play for veteran Justin Reid, but other teams could make a better offer. Eric Murray could be cut, saving Houston nearly $5.5 million in cap space. That leaves Jonathan Owens and Grayland Arnold as the only two players on the current roster. Both are best used on special teams.

Houston could go with Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, who some regard as the best player in the class in the first round If they wait until Day 2, several standouts such as Baylor's Jalen Pitre and Penn State's Jaquan Brisker very well could play either position in Smith's defensive look.

Names to watch: Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame), Jaquan Brisker (Penn State), Jalen Pitre (Baylor), Daxton Hill (Michigan), Lewis Cine (Georgia), Kirby Joseph (Illinois)

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports © Andy Nelson via Imagn Content Services, LLC

DEFENSIVE END

Houston is going to rush primarily four players on its defensive line. New defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire said that Smith's defense and the defense ran by Sean McDermott with the Buffalo Bills are "distant cousins" but still use the pass rush in a similar way.

Houston has one standout pass rusher with third-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard. It needs a compliment to help fix the 31st-ranked run defense from a season ago while also adding pressure on passing downs. Last season, Greenard finished with eight sacks. After the release of Whitney Mercilus, all of Houston's defense combined for 20 sacks, with only linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill recording more than two.

The age-old question is who should the Texans draft at No. 3 if both are available: Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux or Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson? Hutchinson has continued to climb the ladder after a Heisman-caliber season for the Wolverines. Thibodeaux was figured to be the consensus top player entering the year, but a mixed final season has him moving down draft boards. A strong showcase at the combine could change Thibodeaux's outlook.

Names to watch: Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon), George Karlaftis (Purdue), Jermaine Johnson (Florida State), David Ojabo (Michigan), Travon Walker (Georgia)

CORNERBACK

This is an obvious need after the Texans rotated multiple defenders on the outside last season. Houston finished 23rd in pass coverage, but the team struggled to find consistency on the perimeter.

Nickel defender Tavierre Thomas is "tailor-made" for Houston's system, according to cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso. Desmond King, Terrance Mitchell and Lonnie Johnson rotated on the edge last season, with King being the most consistent despite his size limitations.

The cornerback class has plenty of depth for Houston to find a starter or two in Rounds 2-5. If the Texans were to address the need on Day 1, LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. and Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner are likely the top two choices. Both are great in zone coverage and have high upsides to be immediate factors to any secondary.

This should be a position Caserio addresses more than once on draft weekend.

Names to watch: Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU), Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati), Trent McDuffie (Washington), Roger McCreary (Auburn), Derion Kendrick (Georgia), Tariq Wollen (UTSA)

TIGHT END

Until the Texans elect to trade Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, the tackle position might be content. New offensive line coach George Warhop believes that fourth-year pro Tytus Howard can play on the edge, meaning the tackle look of 2020 could be returning to NRG Stadium in September.

Texans tight end coach Tim Berbenich said that offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's scheme is "a tight-end driven offense," meaning that Houston will need to implement more than a one-player look. Currently, the Texans have Brevin Jordan on staff and nothing else.

There isn't a "generational" tight end such as Kyle Pitts in this year's class, but there are plenty of upside players on Days 2 and 3. Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer offers value in the red zone and in-line blocking. Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson is a more reliable pass-catcher. San Jose State's Derrick Deese Jr. might be better used in heavy run blocking sets.

Names to watch: Trey McBride (Colorado State), Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin), Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M), Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State), Charlie Kolar (Iowa State)