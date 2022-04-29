Homeward Bound: Houston Native Kenyon Green Excited To Bolster Texans Trenches

Kenyon Green grew up in Humble and played his college ball at Texas A&M before becoming the next Houston Texans' first-round pick

HOUSTON -- A smile protruded across Kenyon Green's face as he stood outside his house Thursday evening. The former Texas A&M offensive lineman gladly would have packed up his bags and moved across the country if it meant being selected in the first round.

Instead of packing his bags and leaving the Lone Star State, Green simply is moving back home to Humble. At least for now until he decides where he wants to live closer to downtown as the newest member of the Houston Texans.

"It's a blessing," Green said in his first interview as a Texan. "Just to hear everyone cheer for me and knowing I'll be home, I'm grateful and honored."

After trading down with the Philadelphia Eagles, Green was selected 15th overall, becoming the Texans' second first-round pick in the Nick Caserio era. Joining the LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., the versatile offensive lineman now becomes a building block in the trenches for Houston and a vital piece of the franchise turnaround.

Caserio said during the pre-draft process that one must be “flexible, open-minded, adaptable” when it comes to trades. The Eagles wanted to bolster their defensive line and were willing to meet the asking price to jump the Baltimore Ravens at No. 14 for Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

The return? A fourth-round pick and two fifth-round choices — all of which could be used in package deals on Day 2 to move up for better prospects. Then again, the Texans could stand pat and simply follow the "best player available" approach.

Oh, and Houston added Green, an All-American guard with experience at four different positions on the offensive line. He was a three-year starter for the Aggies under Jimbo Fisher and thrived as a run blocker inside, starting every game since his freshman year in 2019.

"He’s been a really productive, consistent player," Caserio said. "He played tackle. He played guard. I would say he is probably a better guard than he is a tackle. I think he is probably more of an inside player, but we'll put him in the mix."

Although Caserio didn't openly say it, the addition of Green might have finally answered the question of what Houston does with fourth-year pro Tytus Howard. Last season, Howard started 10 games at left guard and was inconsistent.

In his four starts at left tackle, Howard looked natural in pass protection and seemed to improve in run blocking. Does the addition of Green slide him back to right tackle? Time will tell. So will OTAs and training camp later this summer.

Texans coach Lovie Smith said that versatility was essential for growth on the offensive line because it ups the value of a player's stock. Green has worked both sides of the offensive line, starting as an 18-year-old at right guard before shifting to the left side a year later.

Green believes the constant change not only has made him adaptable to different play designs but also should help him find early success in the pros.

"It's all about me showing off my work ethic," Green said. "I don't just need to talk about it. I need to be about it."

Green initially met with Smith in person at A&M's Pro Day in March. The two bonded over their love of the state, and Green said that Smith told him "I really want Texas guys to rebuild this thing from the ground up.”

Caserio muttered that the selection of a Houston native was "a coincidence probably more than anything else.” Still, it's not as if the second-year doesn't understand the comfort level of playing in front of a home crowd at the game's highest level.

Said Caserio: "He has roots here and has the support of his family, and people around him. And your support system is as important as anything.”