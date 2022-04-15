Skip to main content

Texans Draft Target: Late-Round Tight End to Help Running Game?

Teagan Quitoriano didn’t put up massive numbers at OSU, but the Beavers relied heavily on his run blocking.

The Houston Texans need to fill a need at tight end in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. With Pep Hamilton as offensive coordinator, Houston plans on deploying an up-tempo offense with an emphasis on running the football.

A strong tight end - or two - to add in run blocking is essential

The Texans are looking to build a foundation with a bevy of picks in the draft: 11 selections and five within the top 80. Should they choose to target a tight end in the later rounds, a good fit could be Teagan Quitoriano, who exemplified impressive athleticism at Oregon State.

Quitoriano didn’t put up massive numbers at OSU, but the Beavers relied heavily on his run blocking. He was essentially a sixth offensive lineman to help running back B.J. Baylor rush for 1,337 yards in Corvallis. At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Quitoriano has the talent to be successful in the NFL. And perhaps also the temperament?

“There is a place for me on any NFL team,” Quitoriano said in an exclusive with Bri Amaranthus. “I am willing to do anything in order to win. Special teams is something I have a lot of experience in and I know is the fastest way on the field in the NFL. I am ready to dive into that.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

1064947168-850x560
Play

Texans Draft: Will Lovie Smith Select Illinois Prospects?

NFL Draft prospects Tony Adams and Khalan Tolson on playing under Houston Texans' coach Lovie Smith at the University of Illinois.

By Coty M. Davis23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago
Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer
Play

Former Browns QB: Watson Heading For GOAT Status

According to former Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer, former Houston Texan Deshaun Watson could be heading for GOAT status.

By Anthony Wood37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
NFL
Play

NFL Draft Vegas List: 21 Stars - 2 Will Be Houston Texans

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide.

By Texans Daily Staff17 hours ago
17 hours ago
USATSI_17818332_168388359_lowres

Teagan Quitoriano at NFL Combine

USATSI_17998253_168388359_lowres

Teagan Quitoriano at Pro Day

USATSI_17809180_168388359_lowres

Teagan Quitoriano at NFL Combine

Quitoriano, who models his game after Rob Gronkoski, is aware that his receiving numbers don’t jump off the page. In 2021, he posted career-highs in receptions (19) receiving yards (214) and receiving touchdowns (3). His goal at the NFL Combine and OSU’s Pro Day was to show off his explosiveness and improved route running.

The Texans re-signed Pharaoh Brown and Antony Auclair to one-year deals, and also have 2021 fifth-round pick Brevin Jordan still on the roster. Additional help is welcome as Houston tight ends combined to catch 72 passes (22nd), 610 yards (28th), and four touchdowns (28th) in 2021. 

Quitoriano is expected to be a third-day NFL draft pick.

lovie hat

Coach Lovie Smith

Lovie Smith

Coach Lovie Smith

Davis Mills

Quarterback Davis Mills

A powerful draft would help the Texans close the gap between them and the rest of the tough AFC South opponents. Currently, Houston has the worst odds (+2600) to win their division in 2022 as they being their rebuild. If the Texans select Quitoriano, what type of player will they be adding?

“They are getting an every-down tight end and an extremely hard worker, ” Quitoriano said. 

Quitoriano certainly has the competitive appetite, transferrable skillset and desire to succeed in the league. He would be a project with immense upside. The Texans know they have their work cut out for them in a rebuild season and Quitoriano could be an exciting prospect to add to the roster.

1064947168-850x560
News

Texans Draft: Will Lovie Smith Select Illinois Prospects?

By Coty M. Davis23 minutes ago
Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer
News

Former Browns QB: Watson Heading For GOAT Status

By Anthony Wood37 minutes ago
NFL
News

NFL Draft Vegas List: 21 Stars - 2 Will Be Houston Texans

By Texans Daily Staff17 hours ago
USATSI_17299979
News

'A Great Leader For Our Team': Texans Davis Mills Excited To Build Future With Brandin Cooks

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
GettyImages-1280155438-e1632936933959
News

Lovie Smith: Ogbo Okoronkwo "Fits The Profile" For Texans

By Coty M. Davis20 hours ago
USATSI_7640472
News

Former Houston QB Shares Thoughts on Washington Commanders Money Stealing Scandal

By David Harrison20 hours ago
USATSI_17023765
News

Still Needing Tight End Help, Texans Host Ohio State Standout

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
Davis Mills
News

Back To The Basics: Hamilton's Offensive Scheme To Favor Texans' QB Davis Mills

By Coty M. DavisApr 14, 2022