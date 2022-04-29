Kenyon Green On Joining Texans, "I am ready to work"
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans selected offensive lineman Kenyon Green from Texas A&M University with their No. 15 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday.
With the selection of Green, the Texans bolstered an offensive line that was subpar during the 2021 campaign. Houston’s offensive line ranked 20th in the league, per Pro Football Network.
Outside of Laremy Tunsil, who appeared in five games, center Justin Britt finished as the highest-graded lineman. He allowed three sacks and a trio of quarterback hits while posting an overall grade of 64.0.
Green, a Houston native, would give the Texans an extra lift in their rushing attack. Green posted a run-blocking grade of 86.6 during his final collegiate year.
"It's a blessing to be able to stay in Houston," Green said. "I am ready to work. It's time to put my head down and grind. I am a dog. I am going to go out there and fight."
The Texans acquired the No. 15 selection from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the No. 13 pick. In addition to moving two spots down, Houston also received draft selections Nos. 124, 162 and 166.
“It’s a lot easier to score on the offensive side even though our goal defensively is to score too,” coach Lovie Smith said on Tuesday. “It starts up front. That’s why a guy like Justin Britt is so important as the rest of our offensive linemen. We have a few high draft picks on our offensive line, but you can never have enough and in order to have success, we have to be good there.”
Prior to the selection of Green, the Texans took cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU at pick No. 3.