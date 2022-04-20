Skip to main content

Texans Draft: Prospect Jonathan Giles Hoping To Join Teammates In NFL

Houston Texans' draft prospect Jonathan Giles has played with some of the NFL's best talents in college and is hoping to join his peers on the big stage.

HOUSTON — Wide receiver Jonathan Giles isn't the most well-known player entering the 2022 NFL Draft. But Giles' background makes him an intriguing prospect. 

Before he finished his collegiate career at Texas Southern University, Giles played alongside some of the NFL's prominent talents. 

Giles spent the 2018 campaign as a member of the LSU Tigers, where he shared a wide receiver room with Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. His other teammates included running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and quarterback Joe Burrow.

But before he had a chance to revamp his game under the guidance of coach Ed Orgeron. Giles' best career moments took place catching touchdown passes from former league MVP Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech University.

gettyimages-625825162

"It gives me a lot of motivation to see them accomplish everything in their careers so early, and they came right where I came from," Giles said during the latest episode of Locked On Texans. "Watching all of my former teammates perform at a high level in the NFL brings me hope and joy. I was in the same situation as them in college. And I am hoping to be in the same situation as them at the next level."

The best season of Giles' college career came during the 2016 campaign. He recorded a career-best 1,158 yards on 69 catches and 13 touchdowns. Giles finished his sophomore season with the fourth-most receiving yards and second-highest reception touchdowns in the BIG-12.

jonathan-giles-042917-getty-ftr_1172y1lku94vy1l2io0urbvo2c

Giles was anointed as Mahomes' favorite target. But his breakout season wasn't the result of playing alongside one of the most talented quarterbacks of his generation.

Going into his second year, Giles and Mahomes spent the off-season training together. The quarterback-receiver duo established on-field chemistry during their workouts in Texas and a relationship still going strong today.

usa_today_11187870

Jonathan Giles

"That season was magical," Giles said. "Everything just clicked for us on the field. Mahomes is an unbelievable quarterback, and he made the game so easy.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

16782054
Play

Draft Prospect Marcus Jones Helps Sustain Texans' Special Teams Improvement

The Texans made some strides on special teams last season, and drafting return specialist Marcus Jones could help sustain Houston's improvements.

By Coty M. Davis54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago
Jameson Williams
Play

Texans Draft Offensive Trio In Seven Round Mock

A recent mock draft from CBS has the Houston Texans drafting a trio of offensive weapons.

By Anthony Wood4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Ickey Ekwonu
Play

Texans Load Up In Trenches In SI Mock

The Houston Texans go heavy on linemen in SI's latest mock draft.

By Anthony Wood19 hours ago
19 hours ago

"It took me a while to sit back and appreciate the great talents I played with in college. It's crazy how fortunate and blessed I am to have been in the same room as these guys. I learned a lot from all of these guys. It's unbelievable. And I am very thankful for that."

His desire to play closer to home played a significant role in Giles' decision to transfer to Texas Southern University in 2019.

hi-res-0117b333e498d222a7bceadfd027e6f8_crop_north

Jonathan Giles

611466424-texas-tech-v-arizona-state.jpg

Patrick Mahomes 

usa_today_11253579.0

Joe Burrow

Texas Southern has produced 63 NFL players in its program history. 

The Tigers' most noticeable alumnus is Pro Football Hall of Famer and former New York Giants' star defensive end Michael Strahan.

16782054
News

Draft Prospect Marcus Jones Helps Sustain Texans' Special Teams Improvement

By Coty M. Davis54 minutes ago
Jameson Williams
News

Texans Draft Offensive Trio In Seven Round Mock

By Anthony Wood4 hours ago
Ickey Ekwonu
News

Texans Load Up In Trenches In SI Mock

By Anthony Wood19 hours ago
Nick Caserio
News

Is There A Wrong Answer For Texans To Draft At No. 3?

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
GettyImages-653266 (1)
News

Texans Draft: NFL Legend Jerry Rice On The Importance Of Veteran Leadership

By Coty M. Davis23 hours ago
Kyle Hamilton
News

Kyle Hamilton In Houston?: Texans To Host All-American Notre Dame Safety

By Cole ThompsonApr 19, 2022
USATSI_17291119
News

Texans Meet With Houston CB Marcus Jones

By Texans Daily StaffApr 18, 2022
Aaron Donald and Davis Mills
News

Why No. 13 Could Be A Goldmine For Texans

By Anthony WoodApr 18, 2022