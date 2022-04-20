Texans Draft: Prospect Jonathan Giles Hoping To Join Teammates In NFL

Houston Texans' draft prospect Jonathan Giles has played with some of the NFL's best talents in college and is hoping to join his peers on the big stage.

HOUSTON — Wide receiver Jonathan Giles isn't the most well-known player entering the 2022 NFL Draft. But Giles' background makes him an intriguing prospect.

Before he finished his collegiate career at Texas Southern University, Giles played alongside some of the NFL's prominent talents.

Giles spent the 2018 campaign as a member of the LSU Tigers, where he shared a wide receiver room with Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. His other teammates included running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and quarterback Joe Burrow.

But before he had a chance to revamp his game under the guidance of coach Ed Orgeron. Giles' best career moments took place catching touchdown passes from former league MVP Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech University.

"It gives me a lot of motivation to see them accomplish everything in their careers so early, and they came right where I came from," Giles said during the latest episode of Locked On Texans. "Watching all of my former teammates perform at a high level in the NFL brings me hope and joy. I was in the same situation as them in college. And I am hoping to be in the same situation as them at the next level." The best season of Giles' college career came during the 2016 campaign. He recorded a career-best 1,158 yards on 69 catches and 13 touchdowns. Giles finished his sophomore season with the fourth-most receiving yards and second-highest reception touchdowns in the BIG-12. Giles was anointed as Mahomes' favorite target. But his breakout season wasn't the result of playing alongside one of the most talented quarterbacks of his generation. Going into his second year, Giles and Mahomes spent the off-season training together. The quarterback-receiver duo established on-field chemistry during their workouts in Texas and a relationship still going strong today. Jonathan Giles

"That season was magical," Giles said. "Everything just clicked for us on the field. Mahomes is an unbelievable quarterback, and he made the game so easy.

"It took me a while to sit back and appreciate the great talents I played with in college. It's crazy how fortunate and blessed I am to have been in the same room as these guys. I learned a lot from all of these guys. It's unbelievable. And I am very thankful for that."

His desire to play closer to home played a significant role in Giles' decision to transfer to Texas Southern University in 2019.

Jonathan Giles Patrick Mahomes Joe Burrow

Texas Southern has produced 63 NFL players in its program history.

The Tigers' most noticeable alumnus is Pro Football Hall of Famer and former New York Giants' star defensive end Michael Strahan.