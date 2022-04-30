'An Exciting Player': Texans WR John Metchie Praises New Teammate Derek Stingley Jr.

Once rivals at Alabama and LSU, Derek Stingley Jr. and John Metchie III are now teammates with the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- Two things to know about new Houston Texans receiver John Metchie III. He loves Alabama and knows talent in the SEC.

Metchie, the No. 44 pick for the Texans, shined during his two seasons as the starting "X" receiver for the Crimson Tide. He relies on technique over finesse, winning with polished routes and consistent hands.

He also knows talent when he sees it. No surprise, he believes in new teammate and former foe LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and what he can do to help with the team's rebuild.

"He's an exciting player," Metchie said Friday. "I'm excited to go to work with him and help build the Houston Texans and make them better."

The Texans' first-round pick, Stingley has all the tools to be a top-tier cornerback in today's NFL. He shined during the 2019 season as LSU's top defender, recording six interceptions and 15 pass deflections. For his efforts, Stingley was named an All-American and All-SEC first-team defensive back.

For as much attention there is on Stingley, keep a close eye on Metchie. Known as a "volume" receiver, the 6-foot, 200-pounder led Alabama with 96 catches —eighth nationally and second in the SEC behind only Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson.

"There's a standard in Alabama, especially for Alabama football receivers," Metchie said. "It's just an honor to be able to be one of those guys."

Metchie is a long-term project for Houston. Coming off a torn ACL, he expects to be ready to go full speed by July. When the pads come on is another question.

The addition of Metchie marks the third SEC player selected by Texans general manager Nick Caserio. The slogan of the SEC is 'It Just Means More'.

More talent, more prospects and more players are heading to Houston in 2022.

"It's the toughest football right there," Metchie said. "My hat goes off to guys who play in the conference because they understand how tough it is just based on the competition and the games."

In four years with Alabama, Metchie recorded 155 catches for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. Barring a trade, the Texans' next pick comes at No. 80.