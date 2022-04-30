Skip to main content

'An Exciting Player': Texans WR John Metchie Praises New Teammate Derek Stingley Jr.

Once rivals at Alabama and LSU, Derek Stingley Jr. and John Metchie III are now teammates with the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- Two things to know about new Houston Texans receiver John Metchie III. He loves Alabama and knows talent in the SEC. 

Metchie, the No. 44 pick for the Texans, shined during his two seasons as the starting "X" receiver for the Crimson Tide. He relies on technique over finesse, winning with polished routes and consistent hands. 

He also knows talent when he sees it. No surprise, he believes in new teammate and former foe LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and what he can do to help with the team's rebuild.

"He's an exciting player," Metchie said Friday. "I'm excited to go to work with him and help build the Houston Texans and make them better." 

USATSI_17017451

John Metchie III

USATSI_17243363

John Metchie III

USATSI_17243466

John Metchie III

The Texans' first-round pick, Stingley has all the tools to be a top-tier cornerback in today's NFL. He shined during the 2019 season as LSU's top defender, recording six interceptions and 15 pass deflections. For his efforts, Stingley was named an All-American and All-SEC first-team defensive back. 

For as much attention there is on Stingley, keep a close eye on Metchie. Known as a "volume" receiver, the 6-foot, 200-pounder led Alabama with 96 catches —eighth nationally and second in the SEC behind only Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17200422
Play

Texans Draft: WR John Metchie III Says He'll Be Ready By July

The Houston Texans traded back into the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver John Metchie III from Alabama.

By Coty M. Davis17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
USATSI_16921914
Play

'Just Like Tyrann Mathieu': Versatile Jalen Pitre Ready For All-Purpose Role With Texans

Modeling his game after Tyrann Mathieu, Baylor safety Jalen Pitre is ready to become the Honey Badger of Houston

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17200422
Play

Texans Trade Up, Draft Alabama WR John Metchie III With No. 44 Pick

The Houston Texans made an aggressive move, trading up to No. 44 to take Alabama wideout John Metchie III

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_16970583
Play

Jalen Pitre On Joining the Texans 'God Had A Plan For Me'

A trend continues as the Houston Texans drafted another homegrown prospect in Jalen Pitre from Baylor.

By Coty M. Davis1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17449797
Play

Texans Select Baylor S Jalen Pitre With No. 5 Pick in Round 2 of NFL Draft

The Houston Texans added another dynamic player to the roster with their first pick of the second round

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
2 hours ago
NFL
Play

"The SEC Prepared Me": New Texans Draftees Built For Early NFL Success

After spending three season in the Southeastern Conference, Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green are ready for Day 1 starts as members of the Houston Texans

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
NFL
Play

Texans Draft Big Board: Which Prospects Should Houston Target On Day 2?

The Houston Texans should be looking at targeting these players in the second- and third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
3 hours ago
David Ojabo
Play

Should Texans Target Edge Rushers On Day Two?

The Houston Texans have three picks on Friday, should they use one to add to their lackluster pass rush?

By Anthony Wood6 hours ago
6 hours ago

"There's a standard in Alabama, especially for Alabama football receivers," Metchie said. "It's just an honor to be able to be one of those guys." 

Metchie is a long-term project for Houston. Coming off a torn ACL, he expects to be ready to go full speed by July. When the pads come on is another question. 

USATSI_17201564

John Metchie III

USATSI_17200422

John Metchie III

USATSI_17244113

John Metchie III

The addition of Metchie marks the third SEC player selected by Texans general manager Nick Caserio. The slogan of the SEC is 'It Just Means More'. 

More talent, more prospects and more players are heading to Houston in 2022. 

"It's the toughest football right there," Metchie said. "My hat goes off to guys who play in the conference because they understand how tough it is just based on the competition and the games."

In four years with Alabama, Metchie recorded 155 catches for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. Barring a trade, the Texans' next pick comes at No. 80. 

USATSI_17200422
News

Texans Draft: WR John Metchie III Says He'll Be Ready By July

By Coty M. Davis17 minutes ago
USATSI_16921914
News

'Just Like Tyrann Mathieu': Versatile Jalen Pitre Ready For All-Purpose Role With Texans

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
USATSI_17200422
News

Texans Trade Up, Draft Alabama WR John Metchie III With No. 44 Pick

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
USATSI_16970583
News

Jalen Pitre On Joining the Texans 'God Had A Plan For Me'

By Coty M. Davis1 hour ago
USATSI_17449797
News

Texans Select Baylor S Jalen Pitre With No. 5 Pick in Round 2 of NFL Draft

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
NFL
News

"The SEC Prepared Me": New Texans Draftees Built For Early NFL Success

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
NFL
News

Texans Draft Big Board: Which Prospects Should Houston Target On Day 2?

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
David Ojabo
News

Should Texans Target Edge Rushers On Day Two?

By Anthony Wood6 hours ago