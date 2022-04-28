Skip to main content

Texans' Lovie Loves Defensive Prospect at No. 3

According to CBS, Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has his eyes on a Georgia Bulldog with the third overall pick.

The NFL Draft is almost upon us, and while it seems that most media outlets and experts have suggested that the Houston Texans are favoring either cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. or offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu with the third-overall pick, CBS has different intel.

There's a ton of smoke around Houston and Derek Stingley Jr. For what it's worth, I'm told Lovie Smith is — pardon the pun — in love with Walker at No. 3. But it's Nick Caserio's decision to make here. I'd think getting a versatile player like Walker who can line up in different positions no matter what the head coach's scheme is would help the Texans more.

Travon Walker has been rising up draft boards ever since the combine and has even been predicted by some to go first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If the Jaguars, however, opt to go elsewhere then Walker would only have to get past the Detroit Lions - who are reportedly "smitten" with defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, while defensive end Aidan Hutchinson seems like a match made in heaven.

