A.J. Brown 2.0 To Houston?: Texans To Meet With Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

The versitalte Treylon Burks from Arkansas is expected to meet with the Texans before the draft

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans need to target every position possible in the 2022 NFL Draft. This includes a receiver, primarily one who can find success in the slot.

The Texans are scheduled to meet with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks later this week, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Burks is considered to be a top-five receiver in the class and a fringe first-round prospect.

For three seasons, Burks was the go-to target for the Hogs' offense. Last year, he posted a career-best 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 16.5 yards per play.

Burks is considered to be a multi-purpose receiver thanks to his versatility. While several scouts have compared his physical style of play to that of Tennessee Titans' A.J. Brown, Others believe his ability to take handoffs and jet sweeps mirrors that of San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel.

Over the past two seasons with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, Burks was credited with 29 rushing attempts for 187 yards and a touchdown.

"There are some comparisons in that just based off body structure, how big we are, how fast we are," Burks said of the Brown comparisons at the combine last month. "I've watched him a lot throughout my college career and there's reasons for comparisons."

The Texans played five different receivers in the slot last season, with only Danny Amendola finding consistency. This offseason, Houston added former Denver Broncos receiver DaeSean Hamilton on a one-year deal and re-signed Davion Davis.

Houston, which currently owns two picks in the first round, could elect to target Burks at either the No. 13 selection or in a trade-back scenario. Texans general manager Nick Caserio is expected to field calls for both selections, but will only move back for the right price.

Burks could also be an option should he fall out of the first round at pick No. 37. The Texans could be in need of a long-term No. 1 receiver should veteran Brandin Cooks walk following the 2022 season. A source tells TexansDaily.com that Cooks and the front office have discussed a potential extension, but nothing is imminent as of this time.

Adding weapons around second-year quarterback Davis Mills is essential to the growth of the offense. Burks very well could be a prospect Houston looks at to be a feature part of the rebuild in more ways than one.