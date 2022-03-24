NFL Draft: Could Texans Find Franchise RB In San Antonio?

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio likes to be an on-hands executive. That's not just in terms of meeting with players, but also by working drills during practice.

Caserio didn't just sit on the sidelines Wednesday afternoon while attending UTSA's Pro Day this week. When running back Sincere McCormick ran through his drills, the GM was the one holding the bag, telling him which way to cut upfield.

It was a brief encounter between the two, but perhaps this is the start of a new relationship. After all, the Texans might be the one team in need of drafting multiple running backs come next month.

McCormick was one of 11 Roadrunners to strut their stuff in front of Caserio and 30 other franchises. Other prospects Houston could target include cornerback Tariq Woolen, offensive tackle Spencer Buford and linebacker Clarence Hicks.

It's different with McCormick. He fits the mold of what offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton is looking for.

McCormick posted better numbers at home than he did in Indianapolis. At the combine, the 5-9 runner posted a 4.60 40 time. Two weeks later, he shaved off nearly half a second with a 4.55 time.

It wasn't just speed that impressed. McCormick also posted a a 9-foot-8 broad jump and a 32.5 vertical jump, one inch shorter than his 33.5 number at the combine.

“I know Sincere really wanted to run that 4.55, and we got that done,” UTSA coach Jeff Traylor said.

Numbers on the turf are fine, but the ones on the field is what will propel McCormick to an NFL roster. The junior had offers from bigger programs when coming out Judson High School, but he elected to stay home in hopes of building up the program.

In more ways than one, McCormick succeeded his wish before electing to forgo his final season. The Roadrunners finished with their best record in program history, winning the Conference USA Title and posting a 12-2 overall record.

McCormick also became a star with 1,400-plus rushing yards to close out his Roadrunner career, and he rushed for a program-best 34 touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per run.

Houston's inability to move the ball on the ground was a downfall in Caserio's first season. The team finished a franchise-worst 3.2 yards per run. Only Rex Burkhead finished with over 400 rushing yards while the Texans stumbled to a 4-13 record.

Texans running back coach Danny Barrett said his "ideal" running back would a home run hitter. Houston coach Lovie Smith agreed, stating how finding consistency in the backfield takes pressure off a quarterback.

“Pep and I have been together for a long period of time,” Smith said. “We’ve had a time to talk during our time together (about) how we believe offensive football should be played, a big emphasis on the running game.”

The Texans could be targeting multiple runners - and they have 11 picks in the 2022 class.

Caserio's presence in San Antonio could mean little to McCormick being Houston's next running back. Then again, perhaps the in-person meeting could be exactly what makes him pull the trigger come draft weekend.