NFL Draft: Where Do Texans Rank In Player Value?

After a tumultuous decade, where do the Houston Texans rank in terms of value for money in the draft?

Often the NFL Draft boils down to little more than an educated guess - but how well-educated have the Houston Texans been over the last decade?

Well to find out, ESPN has ranked all 32 teams based on the approximate value of each player drafted (Graded by Pro Football Focus) and weighed it versus where they were drafted to find an overall value (Or Career Approximate Value Over Expected, as they have coined).

So, how have the Texans fared in a decade when they've gone through three general managers and six head coaches?

All things considered, it could be much worse, coming in at a very average 15th place.

The following players ranked top, and bottom, of their class according to ESPN's metric:

2012 - Ben Jones, C - DeVier Posey, WR

2013 - DeAndre Hopkins, WR - Brennan Williams, OL

2014 - Alfred Blue, RB - Xavier Su'a-Filo, G

2015 - Christian Covington, DT - Kevin Johnson, CB

2016 - D.J. Reader, DT - Braxton Miller, WR

2017 - Deshaun Watson, QB - Treston Decoud, DB

2018 - Jordan Akins, TE - Martinas Rankin, OT

2019 - Max Scharping, OT - Kahale Warring, TE

2020 - Charlie Heck, OT - Ross Blacklock, DT

2021 - Davis Mills, QB - Brevin Jordan, TE

Looking forward, Texans fans have reason to be optimistic given that it was Nick Caserio's first draft as general manager, and every player went on to start at least two games - even though none were drafted before round three.

© Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Nico Collins and Davis Mills Roy Lopez © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Brevin Jordan

However, statistically, it wasn't Houston's best class since 2012 - that honor goes to Rick Smith's final draft as general manager back in 2017.

The Texans could not have predicted that less than five years later, their two best draft picks -- including one of their five best ever -- would no longer be on the team. The Texans traded up to draft quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2017, and although he would only play 54 games for the franchise, it was enough to make this the best draft class in the last decade for Houston. Zach Cunningham was Houston's second-round pick that year and got a big four-year extension after his third season, although he was cut during the 2021 season. -- Sarah Barshop

While they finished bang average overall, in terms of day three value, the Texans were ranked an impressive seventh.

Notable players drafted here include defensive tackles Carlos Watkins and Christian Covington, safety Andre Hal, and running back Alfred Blue.

However, defensive tackle D.J. Reader came out on top for best day three value.

Troy Taormina-USA Today D.J. Reader Troy Taormina-USA Today D.J. Reader Troy Taormina-USA Today D.J. Reader

Reader has quietly become a stout player in the middle. A key piece to the Bengals Super Bowl run last season, he was a space-eater in the middle that completely transformed the defense. -- Reid

Looking forward, the Texans enter the 2022 NFL Draft with 11 picks, including five in the top 80.