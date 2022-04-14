Skip to main content

Still Needing Tight End Help, Texans Host Ohio State Standout

Jeremy Ruckert, a traditional tight end from Ohio State, could be the player the Texans are looking for offensively.

HOUSTON -- To orchestrate new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's scheme, the Houston Texans must be willing to upgrade at tight end. Although free agency has yet to end, Houston's attention at the position likely turns to the draft.

Perhaps a recent visit gives an indication on the direction the Texans are headed.

According to multiple reports, the Texans recently hosted Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert as one of the their top-30 visits. Ruckert is considered by some to be a top-three tight end in the class thanks to his well-rounded style of play. 

A three-year starter for the Buckeyes, Ruckert plays the traditional tight end role. He primarily lined up in a three-point stance and would work upfield on short-to-intermediate routes. 

USATSI_17440516

Jeremy Ruckert 

USATSI_17063059

Jeremy Ruckert 

USATSI_17023775

Jeremy Ruckert 

What really stands out about Ruckert is his willingness to block. For most of his time at Ohio State, the offense catered to receivers and running backs in the passing game. This meant that Ruckert made most of his growth in terms of in-line blocking. 

During his three seasons as the team's primary tight end, the Buckeyes featured two 1,000-yard rushers, including a 2,000-yard season from current Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins in 2019. As a receiver, Ruckert's best season came in 2021 when he recorded 26 catches for 309 yards and three touchdowns. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Davis Mills
Play

Back To The Basics: Hamilton's Offensive Scheme To Favor Texans' QB Davis Mills

Texans' offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton brings Stanford's offense to Houston for second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

By Coty M. Davis2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Houston Texans
Play

Texans Announce Two-Year Partnership With Texas Southern University

The Houston Texans announced a two-year partnership that will provide exceptional opportunities for student-athletes, faculty and staff at Texas Southern University.

By Coty M. Davis2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17016675
Play

USC Standout RB Meets With Texans

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide.

By Texans Daily Staff20 hours ago
20 hours ago

For his career, Ruckert averaged 11.4 yards per catch. All 12 of his touchdowns were in the red zone, making him a viable threat from inside the 20-yard line at the next level. 

Houston's tight end woes were somewhat addressed in free agency. The Texans re-signed Pharaoh Brown and Antony Auclair to one-year deals, and also have 2021 fifth-round pick Brevin Jordan still on the roster. 

Brown struggled with consistency and drops, but served as the traditional tight end in Houston's offense under former coordinator Tim Kelly. Auclair primarily is only used on blocking downs. Jordan became a staple in the red zone for Davis Mills down the stretch, recording three touchdowns in the final six games of the regular season. 

USATSI_17064953

Jeremy Ruckert 

USATSI_17107649

Jeremy Ruckert 

USATSI_17064527

Jeremy Ruckert 

"Brevin is pretty flexible in what he can do. He's probably not the ideal inline Y," Texans coach Lovie Smith said at the NFL Combine last month. "So, with that combination of, to answer your question, I believe in having multiple tight ends. One more of a Y. Other one the move guy, and then that third guy kind of a combination of both." 

Ruckert is a projected third- or fourth-round selection, according to multiple scouts. The Texans have two selections in each of the those respective rounds, and 11 picks total entering the draft later this month. 

Davis Mills
News

Back To The Basics: Hamilton's Offensive Scheme To Favor Texans' QB Davis Mills

By Coty M. Davis2 hours ago
Houston Texans
News

Texans Announce Two-Year Partnership With Texas Southern University

By Coty M. Davis2 hours ago
USATSI_17016675
News

USC Standout RB Meets With Texans

By Texans Daily Staff20 hours ago
USATSI_17144930
News

Iowa State Star Visits Texans; New No. 1 RB in Houston?

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
1359737705
News

Texans Draft: Keith Corbin Overcoming Small-School Stigma

By Coty M. Davis23 hours ago
USATSI_16885901
News

Texans Bolster Secondary, Sign Eagles Ex CB Steven Nelson

By Cole ThompsonApr 13, 2022
wade texans
News

'Happy to Be Back!' Wade Phillips, Former Texans Coach, Takes XFL Job

By Mike FisherApr 13, 2022
britt-center-texans
News

Health and Hope: Texans Center Eyes Better 2022

By Coty M. DavisApr 13, 2022