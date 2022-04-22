Texans Draft: Eyeing Michigan WR Daylen Baldwin

Michigan prospect Daylen Baldwin has received interest from several teams around the league ahead, including the Houston Texans.

HOUSTON — The University of Michigan could dominate the 2022 NFL Draft. The program has a projected 11 prospects who could be selected, headlined by star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker David Ojabo.

But as Hutchinson and Ojabo continue to receive most of the attention, one of Michigan's most alluring prospects is wideout Daylen Baldwin.

Baldwin's stock began to rise after a successful outing at the Tropical Bowl in January. Several teams have shown an interest in Baldwin throughout the draft process, including the Houston Texans.

A source told Texans Daily that Houston loved Baldwin at the Tropical Bowl and that he fits the mold of what they are looking for in a receiver. Baldwin averaged 15.1 yards per catch in 14 games at Michigan.

"For me, it was about being locked in and understanding that everything here on out is an assessment," Baldwin said on the latest episode of Locked On Texans. "I had to make sure I put my best foot forward and give it my all. I am happy about my performance while I was down there and started to gain a lot of attention."

Baldwin's road to the NFL Draft took a more difficult route than most of his peers. Baldwin played for two different schools during his final two years in college. He played one season at Jackson State in 2020 before transferring to Michigan a year later.

Baldwin evolved into an NFL prospect under the stewardship of coaches Jim Harbaugh and Deion Sanders. Baldwin described the opportunity to be coached by football royalty a blessing.

He said Harbaugh and Sanders brought an NFL feel to their respective schools from playbook studies to rigorous practices. But it was the two-year stint at Morgan State that placed the foundation and appreciation for a pro career.

"Coach Ron Dickerson helped me a lot," Baldwin said. "He allowed me to be confident in my game and how to make it better. We had times at that school when we did not have anywhere to work out. We had to find a way. We had to be creative and find a way to practice.

"Nothing was ever given to us, but that was the blessing. It allowed me to appreciate my next two schools. At Morgan State, it was about finding that grit."

Baldwin had at least one interview with the Texans, and the two parties could be a perfect fit. Baldwin watched the Texans several times in 2021 and liked what he saw from starting quarterback Davis Mills.

Houston's interest in Baldwin could have some competition within their division. According to a source, the Jacksonville Jaguars have also spoken to Baldwin.

"If you turn on his college films, you will see an explosive athlete," said Bryan Miller, Baldwin's agent. "No matter where Daylen has been, he has left a lasting impression. I see him going into an NFL organization, picking up the playbook and immediately making an impact.

"Daylen has showed he is one of the most complete receivers at his Pro Day, and the phone has been ringing off the hook ever since. I do not expect him to wait very long on Day 3."

Baldwin would be the second Wolverine the Texans draft in back-to-back years. In 2021, the Texans selected Nico Collins with the 89th pick. Collins recorded 446 yards on 33 catches and a touchdown during his rookie campaign for the 4-13 Texans.