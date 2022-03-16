Texans Extend Starting Safety Eric Murray On New Deal

Eric Murray was considered a cap casualty cut, but now will remain in Houston for the 2022 season

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a two-year extension for safety Eric Murray, according to Pro Football Network. He is now set to make a maximum value of $10 million, $5 million of which is guaranteed.

Signed to a three-year deal worth $18 million, Murray was paid all of his guaranteed money last season. Since arriving from the Cleveland Browns, he has played in 30 games, recording 25 starts at both safety positions. Murray has recorded 147 tackles, six pass deflections and an interception.

Eric Murray Eric Murray Eric Murray

Murray was considered to be a cap casualty entering the offseason. Houston would have saved $5.4 million in cap space if he were to have been released. The Texans recently restructured Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil's contract, freeing up $8.4 million.

Houston recently released offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, freeing up $5.2 million in cap space.

Murray's return now makes him the fifth safety to join the Texans' secondary for the 2022 season. The Texans signed Browns safety M.J. Stewart on a one-year deal worth $3 million.

Eric Murray Eric Murray Eric Murray

Houston also re-signed Terrence Brooks to a one-year deal worth $2 million and also have Jonathan Owens and Grayland Arnold on the payroll through 2022.

Former Texans safety Justin Reid agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs late Monday night on a three-year deal worth $31.5 million. He is now expected to replace All-Pro safety and former Texan Tyrann Mathieu.

Reid had expressed interest in returning to Houston following the promotion of defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to head coach.