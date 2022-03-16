Skip to main content

Texans Extend Starting Safety Eric Murray On New Deal

Eric Murray was considered a cap casualty cut, but now will remain in Houston for the 2022 season

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a two-year extension for safety Eric Murray, according to Pro Football Network. He is now set to make a maximum value of $10 million, $5 million of which is guaranteed. 

Signed to a three-year deal worth $18 million, Murray was paid all of his guaranteed money last season. Since arriving from the Cleveland Browns, he has played in 30 games, recording 25 starts at both safety positions. Murray has recorded 147 tackles, six pass deflections and an interception. 

USATSI_17067900

Eric Murray

USATSI_17249328

Eric Murray

USATSI_17386450

Eric Murray

Murray was considered to be a cap casualty entering the offseason. Houston would have saved $5.4 million in cap space if he were to have been released. The Texans recently restructured Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil's contract, freeing up $8.4 million. 

Houston recently released offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, freeing up $5.2 million in cap space. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17414084
Play

Texans Sign QB Kyle Allen; Deshaun Watson Trade Imminent?

Former Texas A&M and Houston Cougars quarterback Kyle Allen returns to the state of Texas

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
NFL
Play

Texans Trade Late-Round Pick For New York Jets' LB Blake Cashman

Cashman has started in seven games at linebacker since being drafted by the New York Jets in 2019

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17443731
Play

Texans Sign RB Dare Ogunbowale to 2-Year Deal

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Murray's return now makes him the fifth safety to join the Texans' secondary for the 2022 season. The Texans signed Browns safety M.J. Stewart on a one-year deal worth $3 million. 

USATSI_17465036

Eric Murray

USATSI_17345352

Eric Murray

USATSI_17184850

Eric Murray

Houston also re-signed Terrence Brooks to a one-year deal worth $2 million and also have Jonathan Owens and Grayland Arnold on the payroll through 2022.

Former Texans safety Justin Reid agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs late Monday night on a three-year deal worth $31.5 million. He is now expected to replace All-Pro safety and former Texan Tyrann Mathieu.

Reid had expressed interest in returning to Houston following the promotion of defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to head coach.

USATSI_17414084
News

Texans Sign QB Kyle Allen; Deshaun Watson Trade Imminent?

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
NFL
News

Texans Trade Late-Round Pick For New York Jets' LB Blake Cashman

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
USATSI_17443731
News

Texans Sign RB Dare Ogunbowale to 2-Year Deal

By Texans Daily Staff2 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
News

Texans Eyeing Defensive End In Trade With Panthers for Deshaun Watson

By Coty M. Davis5 hours ago
USATSI_13334327
News

Saints Players Pushing Hard For Houston Texans' QB Deshaun Watson

By Coty M. Davis7 hours ago
terrell pitts
News

Deshaun Watson Trade: Could Texans Get 3 1st-Round Picks & Falcons TE Kyle Pitts?

By Mike Fisher and Cole Thompson8 hours ago
Laremy Tunsil
News

Pro Bowl Tackle Tunsil's Texans Future Decided

By Anthony WoodMar 15, 2022
NFT
News

Texans Re-Sign Desmond King; Content At Cornerback?

By Cole ThompsonMar 15, 2022