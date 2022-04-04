Texans to Select Alabama OL Evan Neal In NFL Draft, Predicts Peter King

How likely will it be for the Houston Texans to select offensive lineman Evan Neal with their top overall selection during the 2022 NFL Draft?

HOUSTON — Evan Neal is considered by many as the best offensive lineman entering the 2022 NFL Draft. Neal averaged an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 80.2 throughout his three seasons at Alabama. In 40 career games, Neal only allowed five sacks and nine quarterback hits.

Neal will be a significant addition to any team's offensive line once selected as a top-10 pick. And Peter King of Pro Football Talk believes Neal's NFL selection will take place at pick No. 3 by the Houston Texans.

"When I think of GM Nick Caserio, I think of long-term program-builder, and I think 'Saban dude'," King said during his Football Morning in America post-Monday morning. "As a disciple of Bill Belichick, Caserio learned to trust Belichick’s best pal in coaching, Nick Saban, and Saban is all-in on this versatile long-term lineman.

"Neal can start at right tackle if need be and play four spots on the line. And is a near-lock to earn a second contract from the Texans."

Neal is a great long-term option for the Texans. But the restored relationship with Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil could make interesting Neal's arrival in Houston. Who plays where?

Neal said he can play anywhere on the offensive line except for center at Alabama's Pro Day. During his sophomore year in 2020, Neal had similar production to his junior campaign after playing the entire season at right tackle.

As a freshman in 2019, Neal had a solid start to his collegiate career with the Crimson Tide after posting a grade of 71.2 at left guard.

The possibility of Neal landing in Houston could determine Tytus Howard's fate as a Texan. The four-year offensive lineman has proven he is at his best playing both tackle positions. But it would be in the Texans' best interest to utilize Neal as a tackle to get the most out of the new offensive lineman.