Texans To Host 2022 NFL Draft Party For Fans at Miller Outdoor Theatre

The Houston Texans will host a draft party for fans at the Miller Outdoor Theatre during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will hold a 2022 NFL Draft party at Miller Outdoor Theatre on Thursday, April 28, presented by Miller Lite. Fans will be able to attend the draft party. Admission is free.

Coverage for the NFL Draft will begin at 7 p.m. on ABC Network, NFL Network and ESPN. But fans will be able to enjoy activities in the Fan Zone on-site beginning at 3 p.m. CT.

Fun activities will include live Zoom calls from coach Lovie Smith and Texans' draft selections. Appearances by current Texans players. And Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 will broadcast live with commentary and analysis.

"We’re so excited to bring the Draft Party back in a new way this year," Houston Texans' President Greg Grissom said. "Miller Outdoor Theatre is an iconic venue that will serve as the destination for Texans fans of all ages on the first night of the draft as we welcome new Texans to Houston together."

The Texans currently have 11 picks entering the draft — five within the top-80. Fans will be able to watch the Texans make selections No. 3 and No. 13 during Day 1 of the draft.

The Texans are targeting some of the top prospects of 2022. Houston is high on Cincinnati's cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. They have held meetings with notable draft prospects Treylon Burks and David Anenih.

Other prospects who could be an option for the Texans in the first round are Alabama's offensive tackle Evan Neal and Oregon's defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.