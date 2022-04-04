Texans Faithful: How Loyal are Houston Fans Amid Rebuild?
If you're a sports fan (short for fanatic), support and loyalty to your team can be something just short of a religious experience. To other sports fans, your very identity can be likened to the team you associate yourself with.
But it's not just a personal experience. Cheering for a team gives fans the opportunity to share the emotional roller-coaster that comes along with loving a sports team.
Houston Texans fans have been enduring hardships over the last couple of seasons. From trading away one of the league's best wideouts for a bag of mulch to enduring a seemingly incompetent reign of a head coach, to losing arguably a top-five quarterback by forced trade.
Does that have an effect on the loyalty of Texans fans?
The website OLBG studied data surrounding 121 American professional sports teams' attendance, ticket prices, and social media following. According to the study, Houston ranks No. 47 with a support index of 5.4 (out of 10). The Texans drew 1.11 million fans in 2021 with an average attendance of 65,562. Houston boasts 1.3 million Instagram followers.
By comparison, Houston's AFC South rivals were all over the place. The Jacksonville Jaguars come in at no. 101, the Indianapolis Colts rank No. 68, and the Tennessee Titans fans are the most loyal in the division at No. 56 overall.
The most supportive fans belong to the NBA's Golden State Warriors, with a support index of 8.4 (out of 10). The Warriors attracted 1.57 million fans in attendance in 2021 and have amassed 21.7 million followers on Instagram.
The NHL's Florida Panthers are dead last on the list with a support index of 1.4.