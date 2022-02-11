Twitter Therapy: Does No Playoff Run For Texans Mean More Relaxed Fans?

We decided a few weeks ago that Houston Texans fans had just come to terms with the losing season they were given, all based on their tweets.

Pickwise did a study analyzing more than a million tweets and determined that Texans fans ranked 17th among NFL teams when it came to letting out their frustrations via Twitter.

Pickwise has since done a follow-up study, where they analyzed more than 100,000 tweets to determine which fans were most stressed during the playoffs.

Obviously, the Texans fan base is not considered in this study, because they don't count staffing update-related tweets (see below).

But we can look toward their AFC South rivals, the Tennessee Titans to see how stressful the playoffs can be on fans.

In the regular season, fans of the Titans were pretty stressed, coming in second on the list, with 86,130 "stressful" tweets. In the postseason, though, they seemingly didn't worry too much, landing them in the bottom half of the rankings. With 3,585 "stressful" tweets, they placed 10th out of the 14 teams.

Where did fan's of Super Bowl LVI participants land?

Los Angeles Rams fans don't seem to have too much to stress about, and it makes sense. They are the first team in NFL history to play in a conference championship game, and the Super Bowl in their own stadium. That home-field advantage clearly has their fans relaxed, because they landed sixth on the list of 14 teams, with 5,851 "angry" tweets.

Cincinnati Bengals fans on the other hand, aren't handling the success very well. Their 8,874 "stressful" tweets successfully earned them the top spot on the list.

We have a feeling both those numbers will increase this weekend, though, as both teams play for the title, and their followers a chance to call themselves fans of Super Bowl LVI champs.