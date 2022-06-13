Which Texans To Target In Fantasy Football
It's never too early to prepare your fantasy football big boards. Unfortunately for Houston Texan fans, according to Pro Football Focus, they may have to look elsewhere for players.
PFF ranked the top 150 fantasy football players, and just one Texan made the not-so-shortlist.
In at number 54 is veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks - the 26th ranked wideout.
Having hit over 1,000 yards receiving in six of his eight NFL seasons, 54 seems low. Especially when you take into consideration that he still had 1,037 yards in 2021 despite being on the league's worst offense in terms of total yards.
With improvements seemingly on the horizon for Houston's offense now that quarterback Davis Mills' rookie year is in the rear-view mirror, Pep Hamilton has taken over as offensive coordinator, the offensive line has been upgraded, and new weapons have been added across the board, in theory, 2022 should be a good year for Cooks.
This perhaps overly optimistic projection is seemingly seen by others over at CBS who have also had three reporters each list their top 200.
Here, Cooks is listed 30th, 30th, and 38th.
However, other Texans also feature.
Rookie running back Dameon Pierce ranks 84th, 85th, and 109th. The fourth-round pick is expected by many to take over starting duties sooner rather than later for a run game that was among the league's worst in 2021.
Fellow Texans running back Marlon Mack placed 132nd, 157th, and 174th. Mack is another new arrival after spending the past five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.
Cooks wasn't the only Texans wideout to make the lists either, with sophomore Nico Collins ranked 139th, 173rd, and 194th. Rookie receiver John Metchie III, who is expected to take over in the slot, made two of the lists at 180 and 189.
Those same two lists also saw running back Rex Burkhead made the cut at 182 and 190.
Second-year tight end Brevin Jordan made one top 200 ranked 190th.