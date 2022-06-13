Skip to main content

Which Texans To Target In Fantasy Football

As the 2022 NFL season approaches, which Houston Texans should make your fantasy football big boards?

It's never too early to prepare your fantasy football big boards. Unfortunately for Houston Texan fans, according to Pro Football Focus, they may have to look elsewhere for players.

PFF ranked the top 150 fantasy football players, and just one Texan made the not-so-shortlist. 

In at number 54 is veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks - the 26th ranked wideout.

Having hit over 1,000 yards receiving in six of his eight NFL seasons, 54 seems low. Especially when you take into consideration that he still had 1,037 yards in 2021 despite being on the league's worst offense in terms of total yards. 

With improvements seemingly on the horizon for Houston's offense now that quarterback Davis Mills' rookie year is in the rear-view mirror, Pep Hamilton has taken over as offensive coordinator, the offensive line has been upgraded, and new weapons have been added across the board, in theory, 2022 should be a good year for Cooks.

This perhaps overly optimistic projection is seemingly seen by others over at CBS who have also had three reporters each list their top 200.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Davis Mills and Brevin Jordan
Play

Texans To Play Preseason Game on National Stage

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Lovie Smith
Play

Where Does Texans' Lovie Rank Among NFL Coaches?

According to Pro Football Focus, Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is a thoroughly average head coach. But is this fair?

By Anthony WoodJun 12, 2022
Jun 12, 2022
Adedayo Odeleye
Play

British DL Odeleye On 'Intense' Move To Texans

Houston Texans defensive lineman Adedayo Odeleye spoke to TexansDaily about his journey from Nigeria, to the U.K., and now to the NFL.

By Anthony WoodJun 12, 2022
Jun 12, 2022
scdcs
Play

'No Doubt': Houston Detective on Case Against Texans Ex QB Deshaun Watson

Kamesha Baker, a Houston-based detective, is certain former Texans QB Deshaun Watson committed crimes.

By Cole ThompsonJun 11, 2022
Jun 11, 2022
watson rusty
Play

'Totally False': Lawyer Denies New Claims Against Texans Ex Deshaun Watson

Rusty Hardin says the recent claims against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson are completely false

By Cole ThompsonJun 11, 2022
Jun 11, 2022
watson 4
Play

Browns Not Regretful For Deshaun Watson Trade With Texans

The Cleveland Browns gave up a ton to land former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the franchise remains non-regretful.

By Coty M. DavisJun 10, 2022
Jun 10, 2022
J.J. Watt and Davis Mills
Play

CBS Ranks Texans QB Davis Mills as AFC's Worst

CBS Sports does not think very highly of Davis Mills and the Texans Offense

By Ethan WeingartJun 10, 2022
Jun 10, 2022
Steven Nelson
Play

Texans Gain 'Leadership' In Veteran CB

In veteran cornerback Steven Nelson, the Houston Texans haven't just found a starter, but also a willing leader.

By Anthony WoodJun 10, 2022
Jun 10, 2022

Here, Cooks is listed 30th, 30th, and 38th. 

However, other Texans also feature.

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce ranks 84th, 85th, and 109th. The fourth-round pick is expected by many to take over starting duties sooner rather than later for a run game that was among the league's worst in 2021.

Fellow Texans running back Marlon Mack placed 132nd, 157th, and 174th. Mack is another new arrival after spending the past five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. 

Cooks wasn't the only Texans wideout to make the lists either, with sophomore Nico Collins ranked 139th, 173rd, and 194th. Rookie receiver John Metchie III, who is expected to take over in the slot, made two of the lists at 180 and 189.

Those same two lists also saw running back Rex Burkhead made the cut at 182 and 190.

Second-year tight end Brevin Jordan made one top 200 ranked 190th.

Davis Mills and Brevin Jordan
News

Texans To Play Preseason Game on National Stage

By Texans Daily Staff2 hours ago
Lovie Smith
News

Where Does Texans' Lovie Rank Among NFL Coaches?

By Anthony WoodJun 12, 2022
Adedayo Odeleye
News

British DL Odeleye On 'Intense' Move To Texans

By Anthony WoodJun 12, 2022
scdcs
News

'No Doubt': Houston Detective on Case Against Texans Ex QB Deshaun Watson

By Cole ThompsonJun 11, 2022
watson rusty
News

'Totally False': Lawyer Denies New Claims Against Texans Ex Deshaun Watson

By Cole ThompsonJun 11, 2022
watson 4
News

Browns Not Regretful For Deshaun Watson Trade With Texans

By Coty M. DavisJun 10, 2022
J.J. Watt and Davis Mills
News

CBS Ranks Texans QB Davis Mills as AFC's Worst

By Ethan WeingartJun 10, 2022
Steven Nelson
News

Texans Gain 'Leadership' In Veteran CB

By Anthony WoodJun 10, 2022