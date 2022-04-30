Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Texans 5th Round Pick TE Teagan Quitoriano Models Game After Gronk

The Texans added a serious athlete in a position of need in the fifth round on Saturday

Despite assembling one of the top hauls in the 2022 NFL Draft on days one and two, the Houston Texans still had plenty of needs heading into Saturday.

One of those needs was at tight end, where the team has seen significant turnover over the last few seasons. 

On Saturday afternoon in the fifth round, they did just that, drafting Oregon State's Teagan Quitoriano with the No. 170 pick. 

With Pep Hamilton as offensive coordinator, Houston plans on deploying an up-tempo offense with an emphasis on running the football.

A strong tight end - or two - to add in run blocking is essential. And Quitoriano is now that guy.  

While he didn’t put up massive numbers at OSU, the Beavers relied heavily on his run blocking. He was essentially a sixth offensive lineman to help running back B.J. Baylor rush for 1,337 yards in Corvallis. At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Quitoriano has the talent to be successful in the NFL. And perhaps also the temperament?

“There is a place for me on any NFL team,” Quitoriano said in an exclusive with Bri Amaranthus. “I am willing to do anything in order to win. Special teams is something I have a lot of experience in and I know is the fastest way on the field in the NFL. I am ready to dive into that.”

USATSI_17818332_168388359_lowres

Teagan Quitoriano at NFL Combine

USATSI_17998253_168388359_lowres

Teagan Quitoriano at Pro Day

USATSI_17809180_168388359_lowres

Teagan Quitoriano at NFL Combine

Quitoriano, who models his game after Rob Gronkoski, is aware that his receiving numbers don’t jump off the page. In 2021, he posted career-highs in receptions (19) receiving yards (214) and receiving touchdowns (3). His goal at the NFL Combine and OSU’s Pro Day was to show off his explosiveness and improved route running.

The Texans re-signed Pharaoh Brown and Antony Auclair to one-year deals, and also have 2021 fifth-round pick Brevin Jordan still on the roster. Additional help is welcome as Houston tight ends combined to catch 72 passes (22nd), 610 yards (28th), and four touchdowns (28th) in 2021.

lovie hat

Coach Lovie Smith

Lovie Smith

Coach Lovie Smith

Davis Mills

Quarterback Davis Mills

A powerful draft would help the Texans close the gap between them and the rest of the tough AFC South opponents. Currently, Houston has the worst odds (+2600) to win their division in 2022 as they being their rebuild. 

So with the Texans selecting Quitoriano, what type of player will they be adding?

“They are getting an every-down tight end and an extremely hard worker, ” Quitoriano said.

Quitoriano certainly has the competitive appetite, transferrable skillset and desire to succeed in the league. He would be a project with immense upside. The Texans know they have their work cut out for them in a rebuild season and Quitoriano is an exciting prospect to add to that project.

