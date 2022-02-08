WATCH: ‘Where’s The Fire?’ Texans Coach Lovie Smith Presser Includes Odd Interruption

The media session at NRG Stadium was low-lighted by the triggering of a fire alarm on Tuesday.

The Houston Texans conducted their search for a new head coach with a series of delays and interruptions.

And then came the introductory press conference for Lovie Smith … along with one more delay and one more interruption.

As general manager Nick Caserio was in the midst of answering a question about the controversy surrounding the Brian Flores lawsuit and its relationship with the Texans coaching search, the unmistakable sound of a fire alarm took over, drowning out which Caserio’s answers and, at least for that moment, any of the media follow-up questions.

“In the end,” Smith said of the unusual process, “you end up with the guy to lead the program to the right phase. I got to see the potential of what we get to do here."

The Texans this off-season fired David Culley after one year as their coach. The search for his successor seemed to close is over the weekend on Flores vs. Josh McCown before it appears the Texans completely changed direction and hired someone already on the staff, Smith, 63, who was the defensive coordinator under Culley a year ago and has experienced most everything in his lengthy coaching career.

Most everything, that likely is, short of having a Stadium fire alarm go off during his introductory press conference.

Said GM Caserio: "It was a long a thorough process. We started the second week in January. We arrive here today."

But along the way and even today not without some odd delays abs untimely interruptions.