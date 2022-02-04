Fired Texans Coach Tim Kelly Getting Hired by Rival

Former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly is going to land on his NFL feet - and he'll do it with a Texans rival.

The Tennessee Titans are working out a contract with Kelly, per multiple reports.

Kelly has an admirer in Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, despite Kelly's issues in Houston. In fact, the Titans were declined by Houston a year ago when they wished to interview Kelly.

Vrabel and Kelly are both disciples of former Texans boss Bill O’Brien.

Kelly, 35, joined the Texans staff as an offensive quality control coach in 2014 and added offensive line assistant to his duties in 2016. He was the team’s tight ends coach in 2017-18 before ascending to offensive coordinator in 2019.

He also was the quarterbacks coach in 2020.

The Texans front office wanted then-head coach David Culley to fire Kelly after the season, and when Culley declined, GM Nick Caserio included that among the reasons he dismissed both Culley and Kelly.

Kelly and head coach Culley were 4-13 season last season together.

The Texans have a strong in-house potential replacement for Tim Kelly in passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton, though Hamilton is also interviewing elsewhere while Houston continues to search for its next head coach, with it appearing as though the Texans have narrowed their list to three names.

Last year, the Texans - without in-limbo Deshaun Watson - finished 30th in scoring offense, averaging 16.5 points per game. They ranked last in total offense and last in rushing offense. Kelly will be joining the AFC South rival that won the division this year and was the AFC No. 1 seed going into the playoffs before losing its opening game.

Said Kelly at the close of the Texans season: “It’s been frustrating at times, for sure. Obviously, the results haven’t been what we want them to be, but the guys have really come in every single day and working and doing everything that we’ve asked them to do."