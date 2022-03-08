No-Tag Texans: Why Houston Won't Use Franchise Tag
The NFL deadline for teams to place a franchise tag on a player is Tuesday at 3 p.m., and there have been very few rumblings around the Houston Texans front office regarding the possibility of using it.
General Manager Nick Caserio
Head Coach Love Smith
Justin Reid
Why? It could be due to the simple fact that general manager Nick Caserio and the club don't think it's a proper fit. The front office knows that a 4-13 team isn't a very appealing destination, even for players already on the roster. The last thing Caserio needs is another disgruntled player situation.
The three best players on the defensive side of the ball are all free-agents-to-be, in Maliek Collins, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Justin Reid. But with just $17 million in available cap space, Houston isn't expected to land more than one free-agent big fish, if any at all.
With the naming of Lovie Smith as the new head coach, there could be a culture change coming in Houston. That could attract players from other squads and at the same time, convince players like Reid to remain.
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kamu Grugier-Hill
Lovie Smith
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, when speaking at the combine, mentioned how much he'd like to play in Love's system in Houston. Perhaps the beginning of a culture change already happening?
Of course, just because the Texans haven't placed a franchise tag on a player yet, doesn't mean they won't. But if Caserio chooses not to, it could be the right move for a team seemingly heading in the right direction both talent-wise, and culturally.