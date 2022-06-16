Could Texans Rookie CB Derek Stingley Return Punts Next season?
The Houston Texans were average at best in the kick and punt return game in the 2021 season and will be looking to make a major improvement in that phase in 2022.
The Texans began to address that this offseason, by signing veteran receiver and return specialist, Andre Roberts.
However, Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross revealed that another player could make his way into the rotation in the return game -- and it is none other than the team's top draft pick.
“(Derek) Stingley, he will be a guy in the mix,” Ross said during minicamp.
Through his first two seasons at LSU, Stingley was heavily involved in the return game, returning 17 punts for 163 yards during his freshman season and six returns for 97 yards (16.2 average) in 2020.
Stingley did not return punts in his junior season, in large part thanks to playing in just three games due to injury.
And while it may seem odd that the Texans would risk putting their top draft pick in harms way in the return game, Ross believes that all defensive backs should get involved.
At least in a practice capacity.
“If there’s a defensive back that’s not catching punts post practice and getting work in the period, you’re wrong,” Ross said. “The more value you can add as a wide receiver, defensive back, or running back. We’ve got to have depth that can handle the ball on the starting 53-man roster and then on the active 48.”
