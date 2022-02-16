Texans Free Agency: One Ideal Offensive Name Houston Should Add

Houston must be smart with its money this offseason, so here's several names to watch in free agency

HOUSTON -- What to make of the Houston Texans offseason? Well, hopefully, it's not a copy-and-paste version of what general manager Nick Caserio did in 2021.

The Texans signed 33 players in 2021 on one-year contracts. Some will be brought back and others will be shown the door. The strategy was to see which names in the right system could flourish on the prove-it deal.

A 4-13 record would suggest no one impressed, but that isn't the case. Putting that to the side, Houston needs to offer more lucrative deals this offseason if they hope to compete.

Everyone has their own opinion of what Houston should do once free agency begins. The current $17.5 million cap space should expand if Caserio is able to find a proper trade partner for disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Does that mean Houston should go crazy spending money? For now, it's best to assume no. Of course, there's likely one ideal free agent Texans fans and the front office would consider adding for 2022.

Here are our picks for the ideal player at each position in free agency.

Quarterback - Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears

Dalton at this point in his career is a teacher of the game as much as he is a capable backup. Rookie standout Davis Mills had flashes of quality play, but there's much work that needs to be done before Caserio can feel as if he drafted a franchise quarterback.

A native of Houston, Dalton returns home to act as a secondary coach in the locker room for Mills while pushing him throughout the season. Last year, the 34-year-old completed 63.1 percent of his throws and was able to connect consistently at the intermediate level of the field.

Running Back - Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams

If one were to go back and Michel this season, they would see an ideal name who offers value on early downs that can win at every level of the field. It's exactly what Houston needs after averaging 3.2 yards per carry last season with a four-man rotation.

One of the more polished areas of Michel's game is in pass protection sets. He's an ideal blocker against the pass rush and will be physical with his targets until the whistle blows. It also helps that Caserio has a relationship with Michel, having worked with him in New England for the first three seasons of his career.

Outside Wide Receiver - D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston's offense needs a big-play receiver to complement the versatility of Brandin Cooks and the size of Nico Collins. This is where Chark was at his best with Jacksonville before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 4.

Chark's 6-4 frame allows him to bully smaller defenders in man coverage. His speed gives him an advantage as a vertical option and last season, he averaged 22 yards per reception. Although the injuries are a concern, his upside is tremendous on the boundary.

Slot Wide Receiver - Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons

Five different receivers played inside last season, and only Danny Amendola found consistent success. Adding a player like Gage, who thrives as the No. 3 option in passing sets, might make the most sense.

Over the past two years, Gage has stepped up as the de facto No. 2 weapon in Atlanta's offense. He lives in the area of short to intermediate passes and hardly drops the ball. This a name who likely will sign a cheap multi-year deal while putting up high-end production.

Tight End - Maxx Williams, Arizona Cardinals

Rookie Brevin Jordan is going to be a factor in the passing game next season for Houston. As a run blocker? He needs immense work entering his second year. Teams are also running more 12-men personnel looks, meaning having a blocking tight end is a must.

Williams was on a tear to begin this season as one of the more well-rounded No. 2 tight ends. Injuries have hampered him from being a consistent playmaker, but he's one of the better blocking free agents at the positions. As a receiver, Williams also offers value in the red zone and short-yardage situations.

Offensive Tackle - Germain Ifedi, Chicago Bears

Tackle is a tough position to consider for now. Tytus Howard is expected to move back to the edge and Laremy Tunsil is a two-time Pro Bowl talent. If Tunsil is moved this offseason, Houston will at least need a veteran in place before the draft.

Ifedi played well down the stretch with the Bears last season and has experience at both tackle and guard. Although he is known for being a highly penalized player, he's pretty consistent in pass blocking sets. Adding Ifedi stabilizes two positions and offers depth in the trenches on the right side of the line.

Interior Offensive Line - James Daniels, Chicago Bears

If there's one area Houston should spend money on offense, it's in the interior trenches. The combination of Howard, Max Scharping, Justin McCray and Lane Taylor is a nightmare for any quarterback.

Daniels has been one of the best pass blockers over the past three seasons. He's an ideal run blocker for teams looking to run more zone sets with wide running lanes up the middle. At 25, Houston could have a staple lineman blocking for years to come at the right price if they add Daniels.