The Houston Texans should be looking at these moves to address these moves once free agency begins on March 16

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio said at the NFL Scouting Combine that he knew he'd be dealing with "a massive undertaking" when signing on here. That proved true in Year 1 as Houston finished 4-13 with spotty success in free agency.

That won't have to be the case in his second season with the Texans.

Caserio's business moves have freed Houston from cap space purgatory, putting them in the middle of the pack with funds as free agency begins. Currently, the Texans rank 17th in NFL cap space at just under $15.3 million

If the Texans can trade Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson before the start of free agency on March 16, they would another $24 million in cap space, putting them at roughly $39.3 million. The same could happen with roster cuts in the coming days.

What does a "successful" free agent period look like for Houston? Here's TexansDaily's thoughts on what Caserio and the front office should do before attention turns to the draft - eight thoughts, to be precise:

1. Trade QB Deshaun Watson

Sources tell TexansDaily.com that the Carolina Panthers are going to be aggressive in acquiring Watson. The team has made an offer and Watson is expected to meet with them and several teams (including the Saints, who have also made an offer) before agreeing to waive his no-trade clause.

Watson, who currently is signed to a four-year, $156 million extension, will have a say in where he heads next. Houston does have some power on what it wants in return for a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

All sides need to enter negotiations being logical. Watson is a consensus top-10 quarterback, At only 26, he could be in the league for the next 10 years. Teams need to understand that the asking price is the asking price. Watson also must accept that it's going to cost his next franchise a handful of selections and perhaps players to even bring him aboard.

2. Re-Sign At Least Two Defensive Players

The Texans are hopeful they can re-sign several defensive players from last season under coach Lovie Smith. Houston has met with both defensive tackle Maliek Collins and cornerback Desmond King.

Collins was the team's top defensive tackle last season. He posted a career-best 29 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks.

King, Houston's most versatile defensive back, recorded three interceptions and six pass deflections to go along with 93 tackles.

Houston must also decide what to do with linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and safety Justin Reid. Grugier-Hill, 27 was a consistent tackler, but Houston also agreed to terms with Christian Kirksey on a two-year deal. Reid, 25, has expressed interest in returning, but he's going to want a long-term deal.

Both the safety and linebacker class in this NFL Draft offers help, plus Smith spoke highly of second-year linebacker Garret Wallow this offseason.

3. Add More Cap Space By Cutting Vets

Caserio needs to continue to buy more room under the cap by letting go of players who aren't long-term solutions. Four current Texans could be on their way out if the front office can't restructure their contracts before Wednesday.

Safety Eric Murray played his best football down the stretch, but is that enough to keep him now that his guaranteed money is fully-paid? Houston would save $5.4 million if he were to be released.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon was limited to five games due to injury. He's 33 and could be best used as a depth helper. The Texans would save $5.2 million if he were to be released. The same goes for Max Scharping and Justin McCray, who if cut would save the Texans $2.9 and $2.5 million, respectively.

4. Sign A Veteran QB As A Teacher, Not Starter

Smith says he believes Houston has "the guy" for 2022 in second-year quarterback Davis Mills. After his successful finish to his rookie year, there's reason to believe that he in time could be the Texans' answer.

Adding a quarterback such as Jameis Winston or Marcus Mariota does little to help Mills' growth. What he needs is a veteran who has been in the league for years and can be a second teacher in the huddle along with new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.

Keep a close eye on players like Colt McCoy, Jacoby Brissett or even Tyrod Taylor to be in the mix. If released, Chicago Bears backup Nick Foles might be a viable option as well.

5. Sign A Running Back On A "Prove-It" Deal

Houston finished dead last in rushing last season. The team averaged a franchise-worst 3.2 yards per play and had four runners all finish below 500 yards on the ground.

The draft class has potential on Days 2 and 3. But how about Seattle's Rashaad Penny? Injuries have derailed his career, but in the final five games of 2021, the Seahawks back rushed for 671 yards and six touchdowns.

Other players like New England's James White, Baltimore's DeVonta Freeman, Indianapolis' Marlon Mack and Tampa Bay's Ronald Jones fit the bill as well.

6. Add A Slot Receiver And Tight End

Young quarterbacks need check-down options. Houston has Brevin Jordan at tight end. Davion Davis, a former FCS All-American, agreed to terms on a one-year deal to compete for reps inside. That's it for the team right now in both positions.

Someone like New York Jets' Braxton Berrios fits. Caserio helped draft him in 2018 to New England, but he was waived after one year, then found success with the Jets. Indianapolis' Zach Pascal is another player to watch. Over the past three seasons with the Colts, he's recorded 123 catches, 1,620 yards and 13 touchdowns.

As for tight end, Houston very well could draft a long-term partner with Jordan. But getting a veteran? Someone such as Arizona's Maxx Williams or Minnesota's Tyler Conklin fills that void.

7. Address Interior Offensive Line

The Texans are exploring trades for Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil. New offensive line coach George Warhop likes versatile lineman Tytus Howard as a tackle.

What does this mean? The Texans must address their interior line concerns. Dallas' Connor Williams or James Daniels from Chicago are solid options in play. Both have had successful careers and could be worth the asking price if protecting Mills is a priority.

8. Bring In A Safety And Cornerback

If Murray is released and Reid walks, Houston is left with Jonathan Owens and Grayland Arnold at safety. Neither are full-time starting material, so safety could be a priority. The same could be said with cornerback, regardless of King's potential return.

The Texans recently met with former Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler, who is close with Caserio and exec Jack Easterby. Other corners Houston could add that fit the defensive style include Pittsburgh's Ahkello Witherspoon, Seattle's Sidney Jones and Carolina's Donte Jackson.

Along with Houston's infatuation with Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, there isn't a safety signed past this season. Adding someone like Detroit's Tracy Walker or Cleveland's Ronnie Harrison on a multi-year deal stabilizes the position for the future.