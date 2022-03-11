King Of Secondary: Could Texans Re-Sign Top CB?

The Texans are in talks with cornerback Desmond King before the start of free agency

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are looking to keep some of their own in free agency after some moderate 2021 success on defense. Linebacker Christian Kirksey re-signed on a two-year deal to remain the leader of coach Lovie Smith's defense.

Another name added last offseason could be returning as well.

According to Pro Football Network, Houston is working on a deal to retain starting cornerback Desmond King. Added to the secondary following a brief stint with the Tennessee Titans, King served as a chess piece last season for the Texans defense, playing a multitude of roles.

The Texans are in need of help at the position following the release of Terrance Mitchell. Houston also is meeting with former Pro Bowl cornerback Malcolm Butler, who is best known for his time with the New England Patriots.

King, who signed a one-year deal worth $5 million in 2021, showed growth both in the nickel and on the outside. With the success of Tavierre Thomas inside, King was asked to play outside.

Last season, King was Houston's most productive corner. He recorded 93 tackles, six pass deflections and three interceptions in coverage.

“He took the move pretty well," Texans cornerback coach Dino Vasso said of King last month. "Obviously, it’s not an easy transition, and I think if you polled everyone in this room and you asked what is Des’ optimal position, most would say nickel.

“(But) he embraced it, and he did what was best for the team, and not necessarily what was best for Desmond King, and you win with football players like that.”

King also offers value in the return game. A former second-team All-Pro returner for the Los Angeles Chargers, King averaged 9.1 yards per return on 17 attempts.

Smith said at the NFL Scouting Combine that his "ideal" cornerback stands at least 6-foot, with a frame and speed to match receivers that keep "getting bigger and bigger." He also is looking for players willing to tackle.

"They have ball skills of course, but it still comes down to whether you can play man coverage a lot," Smith said. "That's a hard guy to find that I'm talking about."

Currently, the Texans only have three cornerbacks on the roster with Thomas, Lonnie Johnson and Tremon Smith. Sources tell TexansDaily.com that Houston is also looking to sign linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and defensive tackle Maliek Collins to deals before the start of free agency on March 16.