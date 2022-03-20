Skip to main content

'Good Leadership': Texans GM Nick Caserio Explains Free Agency Re-Signings

The Texans have re-signed 15 players from the 2021 roster as of now for the upcoming season

HOUSTON -- Most of the attention surrounding the Houston Texans since the start of free agency has been on the Deshaun Watson news. Just because the three-time Pro Bowler was expected to be traded didn't mean Texans general manager Nick Caserio was being quiet in free agency. 

The Texans re-signed 15 players from the 2021 roster — including defensive tackle Maliek Collins, linebacker Christian Kirksey, cornerback Desmond King and center Justin Britt. Houston also added former Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin on a two-year deal in hopes he can strengthen the middle of the field. 

Caserio met with the media Saturday to discuss Watson's trade to the Cleveland Browns. He also spoke of the several names added in free agency, stating that those players “embody the traits and characteristics and behaviors” that Houston is looking for. 

"Those guys are experienced players, do a lot of good things for our program, have a presence about them and provide good leadership," Caserio said. 

Kirksey was the first to re-sign on a two-year deal worth up to $10.5 million. The leader of the linebacking room, Kirksey started in 13 games, recording 93 tackles, eight pass deflections and an interception.

Collins and King began negotiations during the legal tampering period with the intent of signing a multi-year deal. Houston agreed to terms with Collins on a two-year deal worth up to $17 million. King signed a two-year deal worth up to $7 million. 

Last season, King was Houston's most productive corner, recording 93 tackles, six pass deflections and three interceptions. Collins finished as the Texans' top interior defensive linemen, tallying a career-best 29 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks.

Britt, who signed a one-year deal worth $5 million last offseason, agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth up to $10.5 million. 

"Guys like Maliek, guys like J.B., as we’re going to onboard new players, a lot of young players, so having players like that who can provide that leadership, can provide that direction," Caserio said. "Rex Burkhead, throw him into that category." 

The Texans added several newcomers in the past week. Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard A.J. Cann signed a three-year deal worth up to $10.5 million. Houston also signed pass rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo from the Rams and defensive back M.J. Stewart from the Browns. 

Houston also brought back safety Terrence Brooks, tight ends Pharaoh Brown and Antony Auclair, and receivers Davion Davis and Chris Conley on new deals. 

Despite adding $24 million back to the salary cap following the Watson trade, Caserio isn't looking to swing for the fences this offseason. The Texans are still interested in several options on the market but are looking to build a foundation in the rebuild rather than adding big-name players on lucrative contracts. 

Said Caserio: "I’m sure everybody’s expecting us in free agency to go out there and sign the highest-paid players, but we’ll deal with that next year."

