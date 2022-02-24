Salary-Cap Slashing: How Much is Deshaun Watson Worth to Texans Bottom Line?

The Texans could make several of these move to add to the their current salary cap entering free agency

HOUSTON -- There are two things fans of the Houston Texans must know about general manager Nick Caserio. He comes from the New England Patriots way of thinking, and isn't afraid to test the waters in free agency.

The Texans GM inherited a mess last January when he agreed to take over for Bill O'Brien in the front office. After signing 33 players on one-year deals, Houston finds itself back in the market for a plethora of players but should be able to spend more now that it's out of cap space Hell.

As of Thursday, Houston ranks 16th among NFL teams in cap space, hovering just over $16.6 million. That number is expected to expand in the coming days once Caserio and new coach Lovie Smith make their final decisions on who should return in 2022.

Who are several names that could be on the chopping or trade block for Houston? Here's a list with also how much money it will save the Texans to part ways with them before the start of free agency on March 16.

CUT CANDIDATES

OT Marcus Cannon

2022 cap hit: $5.2 million

Cap savings: $5.2 million

Dead money: $0

The Texans added Cannon to stabilize the offensive line. He was expected to take over at right tackle while former first-rounder Tytus Howard shifted inside to right guard.

Last season, Cannon only played in four games due to a back injury. Although he was the best option when healthy, he's 34 and could be viewed at this point in his career as a backup. Houston also has younger players to replace him already on the roster with Howard or 2020 fourth-round pick Charlie Heck.

S Eric Murray

2022 cap hit: $6.9 million

Cap savings: $5.4 million

Dead money: $1.5 million

Murray is currently the fourth-highest paid player on the Texans cap list. He's yet to live up to his three-year, $18 million deal under O'Brien and Jack Easterby and wasn't a full-time starter in Smith's defense last season.

The only logical way for Murray to remain on the roster is if Caserio restructures the contract. That would give him more guaranteed money on a lesser salary, similar to that of running back David Johnson last offseason.

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

2022 cap hit: $3.6 million

Cap savings: $3.1 million

Dead money: $500,000

It's hard to imagine Pierre-Louis being retained. Signed as one of the few players to a multi-year deal, he was expected to be the starting weakside linebacker last season after a breakout season in Washington. Instead, he played only 29 defensive snaps, 22 of which came in Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts.

OL Max Scharping

2022 cap hit: $2.96 million

Cap savings: $2.5 million

Dead money: $427,000

Sharping is a former second-rounder under the Brian Gaine regime who has been inconsistent. Although Houston has played him at both guard spots, he's never been able to find consistency in terms of pass protection. Cutting him in the final year of his contract saves over $2 million and might be the best outcome.

OL Justin McCray

2022 cap hit: $2.5 million

Cap savings: $2.3 million

Dead money: $4250,00

McCrary's saving grace to return is his versatility. He played both guard spots and center last year and started eight games. He's a solid depth piece, but keep in mind that McCray was part of a unit that allowed 40 sacks and finished dead last in rushing.

K Ka'imi Fairbairn

2022 cap hit: $4.3 million

Cap savings: $2.8 million

Dead money: $1.5 million

It's not as if Fairbairn did enough to warrant a guaranteed roster spot. He went 15 of 19 on field goals attempts and posted the league's worst extra-point accuracy last season at only 81.3 percent. With all of his guaranteed money paid up, Houston could cut ties with him and add a younger option like LSU's Cade York or Texas' Cameron Dicker in the draft.

TRADE CANDIDATES

QB Deshaun Watson

2022 cap hit: $40.4 million

Cap savings: $24.2 million

Dead money: $16.2 million

Watson wants out of Houston and the Texans are open for business. Caserio isn't going to take a cost-friendly deal, but there's also a chance Watson will be on the books at least for the start of free agency.

Watson, who still is facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, will now have his trial pushed back from February to May. The Harris County District Attorney will decide by April 1 whether to press criminal charges against the three-time Pro Bowler.

If criminal charges are added to the case, moving Watson before the start of the draft on April 28 seems less likely.

OT Laremy Tunsil

2022 cap hit: $26.1 million

Cap savings: $9.5 million

Dead money: $16.6 million

There's a valid argument to keep Tunsil, but Houston is rebuilding and could use the cap space for the future. When healthy, Tunsil is arguably a top 10 player at his position and would be a massive upgrade to nearly every NFL line.

The biggest thing will be the asking price for Caserio to move off him. Tunsil still has two years remaining on his three-year extension, but also could want a long-term deal in place with the team he is trade to.

It makes sense for Houston to part ways with him, but the price has to be there for Caserio to pull the trigger.

WR Brandin Cooks

2022 cap hit: $16.2 million

Cap savings: $8.7 million

Dead money: $7.5 million

The Texans are hopeful to extend Cooks rather than trade him this offseason. That said, if the two sides can't come to terms on a deal long-term, moving him for the highest value seems logical.

Cooks is a five-time 1,000-yard receiver and has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since becoming the Texans featured target. At 29, he might not garner a first-round pick, but a second-rounder plus one or two late-round picks could get the job done if the fire sale is fully in effect.