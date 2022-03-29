End Around: How Are Texans Earning National Media Praise?

The Texans haven't been commended for much lately, but ESPN sees the team moving in the right direction

The Houston Texans have long been the subject of ridicule by fans and media, especially on the national scope. Losing records, bad coaching and questionable personnel decisions have plagued the franchise for years.

Since the DeAndre Hopkins trade to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for mostly compost in March 2020, the Texans have gone 8-25. And frankly, there haven't been many good talking points.

But, finally, comes positive reaction from national media. ESPN's Field Yates and Mina Kimes predicted on The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny podcast that Houston is going to get better before it again gets worse.

Said Yates:

“I actually think Nick Caserio has done some interesting and useful things in taking over and I would earmark them as a team to watch over these next two to three years. There's a lot of stuff that’s going right down there, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re talking about them in a very favorable light in a couple seasons.”

Houston claimed a haul of draft capital over the next couple of years from Cleveland in the Desean Watson trade, including three first-round picks. In April's NFL Draft, the Texans have five picks in the first 80 and including two of the first 13.

Said Kimes:

“Given what they’ve done to accelerate their rebuild, obviously with the Watson trade, their team is going to be really fascinating ahead of the draft, because they’re putting the pieces in place now. It looks like they’re going to roll with (quarterback Davis) Mills which suggests it’s obviously still a transition year, but there’s a lot of things they can continue doing to get ready for when they’re ready to finally compete again.”

The hosts aren't exactly championing the Texans as Super Bowl favorites. But any positive national narrative for Houston is refreshing considering it was just two months ago when ESPN's Michael Wilbon likened the Texans franchise to a joke and a fraud.