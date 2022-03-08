Texans Refrain From Touching Franchise Tag, What Next?

The Houston Texans elect not to use the franchise tag on any player for the 2022 season

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans had the chance to franchise tag one of several defensive names on Tuesday's deadline. Instead, they remained inactive.

The Texans now will have to find ways to re-sign safety Justin Reid, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, cornerback Desmond King and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. Reid was the top name on the radar that Houston could have tagged due to his feeling toward new coach Lovie Smith.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Justin Reid © George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Desmond King Kamu Grugier-Hill

Last season, Reid produced mixed results in the final year of his rookie contract. In 13 games, he recorded two interceptions and a forced fumble to go along with 66 total tackles.

Reid was pleased with Smith's promotion internally with the organization after playing under him in 2021. Although he is expected to have a market this offseason, the former third-round pick said he was open to returning if the two sides were able to come to terms on a deal.

"He's more than qualified, he's done it before, he's been to a Super Bowl and he gets his guys to play hard for him," Reid said on SiriusXM last month. "I don't have anything against any of the other candidates but I actually have a deep love and respect for coach Lovie Smith. His coaching philosophy, the way he's able to get the best out of his players."

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said he has spoken with Reid's representation and is open to bringing him back. Smith also backed Caserio, stating how happy the team would be to have him return.

"I've talked to his representatives and we've had some dialogue," Caserio said last Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. "We're open to bringing Justin back. Justin's a good player and he's well-thought-of in the league."

According to reports, Collins and Grugier-Hill both are considered top options on Caserio's radar to re-sign at the start of free agency. Collins posted a career-best 29 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks. Grugier-Hill led the Texans with 108 tackles.

Maliek Collins Nick Caserio © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Lovie Smith

"He fits the profile," Smith said of Collins last week. "He's athletic. And I'll talk about the engine, the brain trust of the defense, but if you say one position where it all starts, it's our three-technique, under tackle position."

Houston also has expressed interest in retaining King, who worked both in the nickel and outside last season. Cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso spoke highly of his ability to work both positions and find success with ease.

The Texans currently are projected to have $15.2 million in salary cap space this offseason. That number could expand if Caserio elects to release several veterans before March 16.