With so many holes to fill, how did Houston do in free agency?

The Deshaun Watson era, and drama, are finally over in Houston. The Texans have moved on and can finally start the reboot they so desperately need.

There are so many position groups with holes to fill, and draft picks can serve that purpose if used correctly. Free agency is a way to bring in seasoned veterans to complement younger players and aid their development.

How have the Texans fared in the free-agent marketplace this offseason?

Fansided recently graded all the team's free-agent classes, and they were pretty kind to Houston.

Key moves listed included the Deshaun Watson trade, signing offensive lineman A.J. Cann and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, resigning of two of their own in defensive lineman Maliek Collins and cornerback Desmond King, and the acquisition of defensive back M.J. Stewart.

Those moves, and especially the haul received for Watson, earned the club a B+.

I’ve made it well-known that I like Davis Mills and what he brings to the table. It’s great to see that Houston is really giving him a shot in year two after what he showed as a rookie. The key reason this team gets such a positive grade in the 2022 offseason? It’s hard to beat the haul they received for Watson. For a player who was not in their future plans anymore, the Texans not only got rid of the off-field drama with Watson, but they’ve also now got multiple first-round draft picks for the next three years.

This direction of this reboot for the Texans will depend largely on second-year quarterback Davis Mills improving from his rookie campaign.

But general manager Nick Caserio has this organization trending in the right direction, and with a good draft and quick development of some younger players, the Texans will seen that improvement on the field, too.