Texans Free Agency: 5 Offensive Targets

If the last offseason was any indication, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio isn't afraid to make big moves in free agency. And given that Houston has 28 players set to hit free agency, there's no shortage of roster space for some upgrades.

In 2021, the Texans' offense ranked 32nd in yards, 30th in points, 32nd in first downs, 28th in passing yards, 32nd in rushing yards, and ninth in sacks.

If it wasn't obvious - Houston needs offensive upgrades.

While there will surely be additions to all positions, guard, tackle, quarterback, and slot receiver stand out as the bigger needs at this time. Here are two options for each position in free agency:

Quarterback: Jacoby Brissett

Alternative - Marcus Mariota

Davis Mills had an impressive rookie campaign but has yet to truly nail down the starting spot for the Texans. If he can continue to improve in the coming months, then it's hard to imagine anyone other than Mills starting in 2022. However, if this isn't the case, or injuries get in his way, Houston needs a solid backup plan.

Brissett is experienced, reliable, and has proven he can win as a starter in the NFL. He may be on the verge of 30 and not at the level of a long-term starter, but he'd be more than solid enough to cover them until the next draft which should have more depth at quarterback than in 2022.

Wide Receiver: Chris Godwin



Alternative - Jamison Crowder

Houston's options at slot receiver have been an issue for a few years. For a short time, Keke Coutee looked like he could be the answer before falling out of favor. Bill O'Brien then paid over the odds for Randall Cobb who ultimately contributed very little. After he was shipped off to the Green Bay Packers, Houston used what juice Danny Amendola had left along with others including Chris Moore.

If they're to truly see what Mills is capable of and take the pressure off of Brandin Cooks, Houston needs a bonified stud in the slot.

Godwin fits that role well.

Running Back: Leonard Fournette

Alternative - Cordarrelle Patterson

Houston has tried to implement more of a power-rushing style in recent years to no real avail. Their run game has deteriorated year on year since Lamar Miller's peak in 2018, not helped by their inconsistent and unsettled offensive line.

Fournette would fit the style of back they're expected to continue to roll with, under new head coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.

Tackle: Eric Fisher

Alternative - Terron Armstead

The future of Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil is very much in the air, with many suggesting he could be set to depart this offseason.

If this proves to be the case, then while they could look to draft someone like Evan Neal third overall as his replacement, equally they could bring in an experienced pro like Fisher to take his spot and use that pick on a much-needed pass rusher such as Aidan Hutchinson.

A two-time Pro Bowler in the last four years, Fisher would be a smart acquisition and provide stability for at least two-three years.

Guard: Brandon Scherff

Alternative - Mark Glowinski

The Texans have struggled to find any real answers at guard for some time, and while Tytus Howard had his moments this season, he really is wasted there and has always looked more solid at right tackle.

In an ideal world, Houston will find two new starters at guard this offseason as there has been no consistency on either side in recent memory which not only impacts the quarterback play but their less-than-ideal run game also.

A five-time Pro Bowler and 2020 All-Pro, Scherff would be a home-run signing by Caserio and a real statement of intent that this team aims to make a real step up this year.