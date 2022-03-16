Skip to main content

Texans Sign QB Kyle Allen; Deshaun Watson Trade Imminent?

Former Texas A&M and Houston Cougars quarterback Kyle Allen returns to the state of Texas

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are expect to sign Washington Commanders quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, according to Pro Football Network.  The Commanders elected not to tender Allen, a restricted free agent, entering the offseason. 

Allen, 26, went undrafted in 2018 and elected to sign with the Carolina Panthers. He was traded for a fifth-round pick to the Commanders once former Panthers coach Ron Rivera took over for Jay Gruden in 2020.

Kyle Allen

Kyle Allen

Kyle Allen

Allen has played 21 career games and made 17 starts. He owns a 63.1 career completion percentage and has thrown 4,318 yards, 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

A native of Arizona, Allen initially elected to play his college football in the Lone Star State at both Texas A&M, teaming up with fellow Arizona-born player Christian Kirk. In two seasons with the Aggies, he threw for 3,532 yards and 33 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. 

After an intense battle with current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Allen elected to transfer to Houston. He played in four games, throwing for 751 yards and four touchdowns against four interceptions. He would forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL draft. 

Kyle Allen

Kyle Allen

Kyle Allen

The Texans are expected to trade three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson in the coming days. Watson, who signed a four-year, $156 million extension in 2020, must first waive his no-trade clause before any deal can be finalized. 

The Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Cleveland Browns all have met with Watson to discuss adding him to their roster. A source told TexansDaily.com that Texans general manager Nick Caserio has received preliminary trade offers from Cleveland, Carolina and New Orleans prior to meeting with the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Allen will serve as the backup to second-year quarterback Davis Mills. There's still much to discover with his game, but Houston plans to move forward with the former third-round pick as its starting quarterback for the 2022 season. 

