Texans Free Agency: Sign Leighton Vander Esch, Quandre Diggs, Darious Williams?

Houston must be smart with its money this offseason, so here's several names to watch in free agency

HOUSTON -- What to make of the Houston Texans offseason? Hopefully, it's not a copy-and-paste version of what general manager Nick Caserio did in 2021.

The Texans signed 33 players in 2021 on one-year contracts. Some will be brought back and others will be shown the door. The strategy was to see which names in the right system could flourish on the prove-it deal.

A 4-13 record would suggest no one impressed, but that isn't the case. Putting that to the side, best believe Houston needs to offer more lucrative deals this offseason if they hope to compete.

Everyone has his own opinion of what Houston should do once free agency begins. The current $17.5 million cap space should expand if Caserio is able to find a proper trade partner for disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Does that mean Houston will go crazy spending money? For now, it's best to assume no. Of course, there are free agents Texans fans and the front office could consider adding for 2022.

Here are our picks for the right player at each position in free agency on the defensive side.

NOTE: (Players who could be re-signed from the 2021 roster will not be included.)

Defensive End - Derek Barnett, Philadelphia Eagles

The conversation of what to do at No. 3 might be cleared up if Houston adds a pass rusher to its defensive line. Barnett might not have lived up to his top 15 selection, but he's been a consistent player for the Eagles' front seven all five seasons.

Barnett is best used on the weak side of the line as a run blitzer. He's an ideal run-first defensive end that offers value as a situational pass rusher. Houston needs help in both areas after finishing 31st in run defense and bottom five in total sacks last fall.

Defensive Lineman - Harrison Phillips, Buffalo Bills

Roy Lopez will be a Week 1 starter as one of the defensive tackles. While Maliek Collins is a name fans hope to return, Houston could look elsewhere to find its own top-tier run stopper. That's an area where Phillips has always found consistency.

Even in a rotational role, Phillips made an impact on early downs against the run. He can play in a two-gap system and win multiple one-on-one battles to force his way into the backfield. A name beloved in the locker room, the former Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist also offers a leadership aspect Caserio and the front office is looking for long-term.

Linebacker - Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys

Again, addressing the run defense is a priority for Houston this offseason. Kamu Grugier-Hill is an ideal name to return as one of the team's linebackers, but Houston needs another to add to the mix. In a similar role to what was run in Dallas, Vander Esch makes sense for Houston at the right price.

Vander Esch might not have the burst since suffering the neck injury, but he's a well-rounded player who offers values at a multitude of levels. One of the better run-stopping linebackers, the former first-rounder also is versatile enough to play both the middle and the weakside roles. He's a quality fit for Smith's Tampa 2 style defense.

Cornerback. - Darious Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Even though Houston improved with 25 takeaways last season, the secondary needs work. The Texans finished 23rd in pass defense and were a constant carousel on the perimeter at cornerback due to injury.

Williams stands at only 5-9, but he has played far bigger in coverage. A compliment to Jalen Ramsey in Los Angeles, Williams is at his best in zone-based sets and rarely allows receivers to beat him over the top. He can hold his own against the opposing team's No. 1 targets and likely is a more cost-affordable player on the market.

Safety - Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks

There's a reason why fans want Diggs to come to Houston. It makes far too much sense for Smith's system, and the free safety position has been inconsistent for several seasons.

Diggs is rangy when asked to play in a Cover 1 or Cover 2 set. He possesses strong closing speed against the run and has recorded at least three interceptions since transitioning from the nickel to safety. This is the name Houston should be willing to spend top dollar on entering free agency.

Honorable Mention - CB Ahkello Witherspoon, Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston should invest in its secondary 10 times over if it can afford to. Finding a playmaker who can win on the outside and shift into the nickel is an ideal option for the right price. That player is Witherspoon after his success in Pittsburgh.

Last season, Witherspoon showed he was capable of finding success in both man and zone coverage. His 6-2 frame is ideal to play the perimeter and he's improved in coverage during the past two seasons. Signing him to a one-year prove-it deal might be what gets Houston's secondary back on track.