Leonard Fournette, Rashaad Penny, Jerome Ford: How Should Texans Add RB?

The Texans have options in free agency and in the draft to upgrade at running back in Pep Hamilton's offense

HOUSTON -- One doesn't need to watch the film to understand how horrendous the Houston Texans rushing attack was in 2021. Only Rex Burkhead, who wasn't much of a factor in the first half of the season, rushed for over 400 yards last fall.

The Texans finished 32nd in rushing yards per game. They averaged 3.2 yards per carry and never found consistency in the line.

"Anytime you can get physicality at the running back position, you’ll take that however way you can get that," Texans position coach Danny Barrett said Tuesday. "I’m sure there will be guys out there available. We just got to be selective in how we go about that process.”

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston currently owns roughly $16.6 million in cap space.. That number could expand in the coming days following roster cuts, but will it be enough to make a big-time free agent splash?

Texans tight end coach Tim Berbenich told reporters that offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's offense is a “run-first kind of operation” and "tight-end-driven offense." This mean Houston must upgrade both at tight end to run the proper personnel, but also add quality runners for its backfield.

What should Houston do? Here's a look at the current status of the position entering free agency.

CURRENT ROSTER

Rex Burkhead: Burkhead became "the guy" for Houston's backfield down the stretch. In the final five games, he averaged roughly 15 carries and 3.5 yards per attempt to go along with two touchdowns. Barrett also complemented Burkhead's physicality as a pass-protector.

Scottie Phillips: Phillips officially made the final 53-man roster after spending 2020 on the practice squad. He often was either inactive on game days or made an impact only on special teams. His best game rushing came against the Los Angeles Rams, in which he recorded five carries for 11 yards.

NAMES IN FREE AGENCY TO TARGET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: "Playoff Lenny'' bet on himself in 2021 and made the most as the Buccaneers' new lead back. Last season, he averaged 4.5 yards per rushing attempts and scored eight touchdowns on the way to a NFC South title. Fournette offers little in pass protection, but he's a strong runner that rarely mishandles the ball. In the past 1,000 carries, he's only fumbled twice.

Arizona Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Edmonds is a nice complement to any leading rusher. He's undersized at only 5-9, but he makes up for it with his agility in space while working up to the second and third level of defense. Edmonds also provides stability as a pass-catcher, having finished the past two seasons with over 40 catches and an average of 7.4 yards per reception.

Seattle Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Penny's biggest downfall is his availability. The former first-rounder has only played in 37 games since 2018. That said, few runners were as dominant down the stretch than Penny, who tallied over 100 yards in four of the final five games. Could he be a bargain deal as a lead tailback?

Indianapolis Colts' Marlon Mack: Mack rarely saw action in 2021 in large due to his recovery from a torn Achilles. That said, he was the Colts' top rusher in 2018-19, finishing with a combined 1,999 yards, 17 touchdowns and an average for 4.5 yards per attempt. He could be looking for a "prove-it" contract next season after minimal production.

NAMES IN DRAFT TO TARGET

Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller: Spiller is the sort of physical rusher that Houston missed last season. He's a high-volume-carry player who can win inside. Spiller has some elusiveness to his game, remaining patient in the open-field and making defenders miss. Draft round projection: Round 2

Florida's Daemon Pierce: Few runners in this class are as physical as Pierce. The 5-10, 215-pounder runs with a purpose, lowering the shoulder to deliver blows. The running style will entice teams, but his willingness to block in pass protection sets is what might make him an early contributor. Draft round projection: Round 3

Cincinnati's Jerome Ford: When looking at Ford, there's a bit of Arian Foster to his game. He's physical inside, but has the quickness to win with speed once past the line of scrimmage. Ford also offers value on passing downs, having averaged 10.5 yards per catch this past season for the Bearcats. Draft round projection: Round 3-4

Missouri's Tyler Badie: Texans GM Nick Caserio sees the value in pass-catching running backs, having worked with James White in New England. Badie is similar White, but offers more burst, vision and speed as a receiving option. For his career, Badie recorded nearly 10 yards per reception and scored 11 total receiving touchdowns to go along with his 23 total rushing scores. Draft round projection: Round 5