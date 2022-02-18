Texans Free Agency: 5 Defensive Targets

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has shown he isn't afraid to make bold moves in free agency. This year he has a decent amount of cap space to work with, and plenty of room for upgrades across the board.

Lovie Smith's defense was a bright spot in 2021, with free-agent signings such as nickelback Tavierre Thomas, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill all impressing.

With this in mind, having already looked at offensive targets, here are five defensive positions the Texans could look to improve upon in free agency.

Defensive End - Emmanuel Ogbah

Alternative - Mario Addison

Given the overall consensus that two defensive ends will likely go within the top three draft picks this year, and Houston’s spot at number three, it would come as no surprise if the Texans drafted either Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux. If not, Houston could do worse than to look to free agency to boost its options opposite Jonathan Greenard.

Ogbah would be a plug-and-play starter, fresh off of two-straight nine-sack seasons with the Miami Dolphins. However, if the Texans draft a defensive end, bringing in an experienced veteran like Addison would make sense for rookies to learn from.

Defensive Tackle - Maliek Collins

Alternative - Linval Joseph

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Collins had a strong season for the Texans and fully deserves a new contract. A fit for Lovie Smith’s defense, which is set to remain unchanged this season, Collins’ return seems the logical option here. However, if Collins cannot be retained, Joseph would be another solid veteran addition to what is a young defensive line.

Strong Safety - Terrell Edmunds

Alternative - Jabrill Peppers

Houston needs an upgrade at strong safety after years of stop-gap starters at the position i.e. Eric Murray, Kareem Jackson, Tashaun Gipson. If this defense is to take a step forward in 2022, Edmunds would be a smart acquisition. A proven veteran and still only 25-years-old, Edmunds could be a long-term solution to a long-term issue.

Free Safety - Justin Reid

Alternative - Tyrann Mathieu

In an ideal world, the Texans would find a way to retain Reid. A professional on and off the field who has left his mark on the city of Houston during his four years with the Texans, it seems likely that he will leave this window. However, with Smith taking over as head coach, perhaps this could change Reid’s future? If not, then why not look to bring back a former standout Texan who remains one of the league's best safeties in Mathieu.

Cornerback - Stephon Gilmore

Alternative - Ahkello Witherspoon

Cornerback remains a position of some uncertainty for Houston. Terrance Mitchell was a solid signing last year, and soon-to-be free agent Desmond King also had his moments. But depending on whether or not King is re-signed, Houston could do with an upgrade.

Gilmore is one of the best corners in the league and is familiar with Texans general manager Nick Caserio from their time together with the New England Patriots. And given the importance placed on forcing takeaways in Smith's defense, a two-time All-Pro cornerback who has 27 career interceptions could be a smart fit.