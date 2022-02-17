Should Texans Sign Tight End O.J. Howard?

O.J. Howard's inconsistent play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be fixed in Houston's offense

HOUSTON -- When talking about free agency, the Houston Texans find themselves in a conundrum. Should they pay top dollar despite still going through the early stages of a rebuild, or perhaps look for long-term cost-affordable deals?

Tight end is one position that needs an upgrade, and could be solved with an under-the-radar name. Rookie standout Brevin Jordan came on strong toward season's end, but there's room for him to grow.

Enter Tampa Bay Buccaneers O.J. Howard as a name that could finally reach his potential in Houston. Best of all, he'll be a cost-affordable option.

Howard's struggles to begin his NFL career aren't all on him. Drafted out of Alabama 19th overall in 2017, the Buccaneers expected him to be a difference-maker across the middle of the field for Jameis Winston.

Instead, Howard played the No. 3 role behind receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin through his first three seasons. Howard recorded at least 26 catches and averaged over 13.5 yards per catch.

Howard expected his numbers to improve once Tom Brady arrived in Tampa Bay. Instead, he moved down the depth chart to the No. 2 tight end with Rob Gronkowski taking over the top spot.

Things soured from there as a torn Achilles in Week 4 placed Howard on the injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Last year, he only recorded 14 catches for 135 yards and a lone touchdown.

So, why Houston? Howard can help as a blocker and receiver.

GM Nick Caserio proved last season he wasn't afraid to bring in players to try and kick start their careers when he signed 33 players to one-year deals. A name like Howard is a low-risk, high-reward option that offers value.

Currently with $17.5 million in cap space, Houston must make savvy deals. Howard could be both in for the Texans offense.