SI's latest NFL Power Ranking wasn't the most complimentary of the Houston Texans, nor their front office.

The Houston Texans, like any team, are no strangers to backhanded compliments or flat-out insults from the national media - but "befuddling" and "eccentric" are certainly new...

In SI's latest NFL Power Ranking, the Texans have been ranked 30th - two spots above where both ESPN and the NFL Network placed them recently. Ranked above the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, given where the Texans are in regards to their rebuild, the positioning seems about fair, although some may have issues with divisional rivals the Jacksonville Jaguars ranking above them.

Regardless, here's what SI's Conor Orr had to say:

Organizationally, the Texans are a befuddling entity—a kind of technological startup worth billions without a tangible plan as to what they’ll sell or how they’ll maintain their finances, headed by an eccentric ideologue who may be better off running a secret society on some distant island for spiritually lost rich people. Still, Lovie Smith did a nice job last year and his defensive philosophy is coming full circle in the NFL at the right time. On the field, the team should be middling, but maybe not distractingly so.

Given that the Texans, despite limited on the field success, were worth $3.3 billion as of 2021 - making them the 23rd most valuable sports franchise globally - and are clearly in the early phases of a complete teardown rebuild, the technological startup comparisons are fair.

But "without a tangible plan" isn't, neither is general manager Nick Caserio's comparison as "an eccentric ideologue."

Let's not forget, while his time in Houston so far hasn't been filled with success, this team drafted very well given their limited resources in his sole draft. He also managed to find some quality low-priced free agents whom they have since managed to re-sign (i.e. Maliek Collins, Kamu Grugier-Hill, and Christian Kirksey) and the style of player, particularly from a mental standpoint, that he's been targeting since day one is clear to see (Look no further than the aforementioned players).

Perhaps most importantly of all, Caserio has six Super Bowl rings from his time with the New England Patriots. And while Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will, naturally, garner the majority of the credit for these accomplishments, three of those wins came while he was Director of Player Personnel (De-facto general manager in Patriots terms.)

Listen to any of Caserio's press conferences and it's easy to see why some may see him as "an eccentric ideologue," with his constant references to Fortune 500 companies and baseball teams. But buried within those often befuddling metaphors there is always a valid point - sometimes you just might need a microscope to find them.

Turning to Lovie Smith who "did a nice job last year," well... yes, that's about right. Their 2021 defense was never going to be mind-blowing. The fact that, overall, they kept the Texans in more games than they should've been competitive in, and that their statistical rankings were generally decent (barring the run game), both bode well for Smith's ability to get the best out of his players.

The organization's search for a replacement for David Culley may have been riddled with potholes and questionable timings, but the fans should be optimistic about the end result.

So, will the Texans be "middling" in 2022? Who knows.

Realistically, it seems a stretch to expect Caserio and Co. to hit a home run on each of their 10 draft picks this year and suddenly have a top 15 team just a year after going 4-13.

Caserio needs to hit a few singles and doubles in the draft. After which, perhaps he can bring in one or two more high-profile free agents and get the ball rolling under Smith. At that point, they can head into next year's draft with a clearer quarterback situation and a mountain of cap space to work with.

While a "middling" year could well be on the horizon for Texans fans, don't dispair, 2023 could realistically be when things start to turn around.

But for now, 30th is about right, even if the descriptors are not.