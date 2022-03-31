Skip to main content

Texans Free Agents Back Due To Certain Look, Leadership

Houston coach Lovie Smith shares strategy behind Texans' decision to re-sign half of their free agents.

HOUSTON — Run it back. It appears to be the slogan for the Houston Texans entering free agency. 

The Texans entered the offseason with 28 players who hit the open market in March. Houston has re-signed 14 of their free agents, as of March 31. The Texans' most significant loss came due to the departure of safety Justin Reid.

It's a little complicated to understand why general manager Nick Caserio retained half of a roster responsible for a 4-13 campaign. But coach Lovie Smith believes the keeping their free agents went beyond their on-field production.

USATSI_17444716

Chris Conley

NFL

Desmond King

GettyImages-1237221118-e1647015546767

Christian Kirksey

"A lot of the guys who signed one-year contracts were interviewing for a year — including myself," Smith said during an interview with Texas play-by-play announcer Marc Vandermeer at the NFL owners meetings on Tuesday. "We got a chance to see them in every situation. And as we lay our foundation, there's a certain look and type of athletes we want in our system. 

"If we brought a player back this year, that means we liked a lot of what they did last year."

Leadership is the most significant reason behind Houston's decision. 

Texans - Justin Britt

Justin Britt

Maliek Collins

Maliek Collins

Kamu Grugier-Hill, Rex Burkhead

Rex Burkhead and Kamu Grugier-Hill

Caserio's objective is to have players like Justin Britt, Maliek Collins, Desmond King and Christian Kirksey embody the traits and characteristics of the Texans. But more importantly, be a mentor to the draft prospects selected during the 2022 NFL Draft.

"When you look at those players, those are the things we want those rookies to see," Caserio said on March 19. "You want those rookies to have some of the same qualities, but obviously, this is all going to be new for them. Part of the team-building process is we added some of those players back to our team, and as we added new players to our team, as well."

