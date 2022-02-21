Should Texans Target Browns Free-Agent Safety?

Skip to main content

Should Texans Target Browns Free-Agent Safey?

Ronnie Harrison's run support and coverage ability might make him a logical name for the Houston Texans in free agency

HOUSTON -- Because of their plethora of one-year contracts and 40 roster spots that have to be squeezed into their $17.5 million in salary-cap room, it's hard to imagine the rebuilding Houston Texans spending top dollar for elite free agents this offseason. Nonetheless, Houston needs to upgrade at several positions if it hopes to improve on last season's 4-13 record. 

The Texans secondary, for example, could use an upgrade at both safety positions after a lackluster 2021 campaign. Justin Reid is expected to test free agency, while cutting veteran Eric Murray would save Houston $5 million. Both are realistic departures this offseason. 

Who could fit the penny-pinching, yet potential promising slot? Cleveland Browns Ronnie Harrison is an ideal name target that fits both criteria at strong safety. 

USATSI_15224008
USATSI_16930857

Harrison, 24, has been one of the better rotational safeties in the sport since being drafted out of Alabama in the 2018 third round. Initially a starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was traded in 2020 and since has seen reps for Cleveland at both free and strong safety. The 6-3 defender is better against run support than coverage. He'll line up in the box and loves to play near the line scrimmage. He also is quick enough to play the big nickel role when asked to cover bigger targets. 

Harrison can work in coverage, primarily asked to spy on running backs and tight ends on short to intermediate routes. He possesses good closing speed when in zone coverage and has always been a reliable open-field tackler. 

The Browns would often run three-safety sets, with Harrison as the "robber" in coverage. Better used covering a third of the field rather than half, Harrison's read and reaction time often has made up for his average speed. 

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16788419
Play

Should Texans Target Browns Free-Agent Safety?

Ronnie Harrison's run support and coverage ability might make him a logical name for the Houston Texans in free agency

By Cole Thompson
36 seconds ago
36 seconds ago
Davis Mills
Play

Texans' 2021 Draft in Review: Best in AFC South?

How were the Texans able to maximize their limited picks to have the best draft in the division?

By Timm Hamm
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17474452
Play

Texans Coaching Hires: Who's Mysteriously Missing?

The Houston Texans 2022 staff has officially been finalized under new head coach Lovie Smith

By Cole Thompson
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

In four years since being drafted, Harrison has recorded at least 31 tackles, a sack and an interception each season. He also has broken up a minimum of three passes per year in coverage. 

The Texans run primarily a zone defense with each safety covering one half of the field. When they play Cover 4 or Cover 1, the strong safety for Lovie Smith's scheme actually works closer to the line of scrimmage and is responsible for only one quarter of the field. 

USATSI_17144932
USATSI_15392057
USATSI_16788496

Depending on how much Houston could be changing its defensive look, Harrison might be an ideal option to sign on a prove-it deal. Pro Football Focus suggests that his value on the market ranges from roughly $4-5 million per season. 

The Texans could invest on a multi-year deal with Harrison with more guaranteed money up-front. They also could offer him a one-year contract at what would likely be take the place of Murray's salary, who was inconsistent at best last season. 

Harrison is young enough to have a revival year in Houston that could later help him become a long-term staple under Smith's regime. If anything, he offers tremendous value in run support for a team that finished 31st in run defense a season ago. 

USATSI_16788419
News

Should Texans Target Browns Free-Agent Safety?

By Cole Thompson
36 seconds ago
Davis Mills
News

Texans' 2021 Draft in Review: Best in AFC South?

By Timm Hamm
1 hour ago
USATSI_17474452
News

Texans Coaching Hires: Who's Mysteriously Missing?

By Cole Thompson
1 hour ago
tunsil watson cooks
News

Texans 3 'Inevitable' Trades: Deshaun Watson, Laremy Tunsil and ... Brandin Cooks?!

By Mike Fisher
2 hours ago
Kyle Hamilton
News

Texans Go Secondary In Latest ESPN Mock Draft

By Coty M. Davis
4 hours ago
Texans - Watson Combine
News

Texans Headed to NFL Draft Scouting Combine for ... Boycott?

By Bri Amaranthus
5 hours ago
Tavierre Thomas
News

Texans DB Tavierre Thomas: A PFF 'Most-Underrated Riser'?

By Cole Thompson
7 hours ago
Davis Mills
News

QB Index: Where's Texans Davis Mills Rank?

By Cole Thompson
7 hours ago