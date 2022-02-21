Should Texans Target Browns Free-Agent Safety?

Ronnie Harrison's run support and coverage ability might make him a logical name for the Houston Texans in free agency

HOUSTON -- Because of their plethora of one-year contracts and 40 roster spots that have to be squeezed into their $17.5 million in salary-cap room, it's hard to imagine the rebuilding Houston Texans spending top dollar for elite free agents this offseason. Nonetheless, Houston needs to upgrade at several positions if it hopes to improve on last season's 4-13 record.

The Texans secondary, for example, could use an upgrade at both safety positions after a lackluster 2021 campaign. Justin Reid is expected to test free agency, while cutting veteran Eric Murray would save Houston $5 million. Both are realistic departures this offseason.

Who could fit the penny-pinching, yet potential promising slot? Cleveland Browns Ronnie Harrison is an ideal name target that fits both criteria at strong safety.

Harrison, 24, has been one of the better rotational safeties in the sport since being drafted out of Alabama in the 2018 third round. Initially a starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was traded in 2020 and since has seen reps for Cleveland at both free and strong safety. The 6-3 defender is better against run support than coverage. He'll line up in the box and loves to play near the line scrimmage. He also is quick enough to play the big nickel role when asked to cover bigger targets.

Harrison can work in coverage, primarily asked to spy on running backs and tight ends on short to intermediate routes. He possesses good closing speed when in zone coverage and has always been a reliable open-field tackler.

The Browns would often run three-safety sets, with Harrison as the "robber" in coverage. Better used covering a third of the field rather than half, Harrison's read and reaction time often has made up for his average speed.

In four years since being drafted, Harrison has recorded at least 31 tackles, a sack and an interception each season. He also has broken up a minimum of three passes per year in coverage.

The Texans run primarily a zone defense with each safety covering one half of the field. When they play Cover 4 or Cover 1, the strong safety for Lovie Smith's scheme actually works closer to the line of scrimmage and is responsible for only one quarter of the field.

Depending on how much Houston could be changing its defensive look, Harrison might be an ideal option to sign on a prove-it deal. Pro Football Focus suggests that his value on the market ranges from roughly $4-5 million per season.

The Texans could invest on a multi-year deal with Harrison with more guaranteed money up-front. They also could offer him a one-year contract at what would likely be take the place of Murray's salary, who was inconsistent at best last season.

Harrison is young enough to have a revival year in Houston that could later help him become a long-term staple under Smith's regime. If anything, he offers tremendous value in run support for a team that finished 31st in run defense a season ago.