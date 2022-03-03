Draft Or Free Agency?: Texans' Front Office Weighs In On Run Game Woes

Both Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith agree that the team needs to upgrade at running back

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tuesday marked a first for Houston Texans' general manager Nick Caserio as he took the podium inside the Indianapolis Convention Center. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed his first appearance as the Texans' GM, so he's making up for lost time.

Another first could be on the horizon soon for Caserio as well. Last season with five selections, Houston elected not to draft a running back. That's likely not the case this time around following the results of the 2021 rushing attack.

Houston must upgrade its run game after finishing dead last in nearly every category. Caserio knows it's not just as simple as adding a name in free agency or in the draft. It must be the right name for the offense.

"That's probably a position that we'll evaluate as we go," Caserio said. "We only have three players under contract currently."

The Texans are returning Rex Burkhead after signing him to a one-year extension. Scottie Phillips is under contract, but he tallied just six rushing attempts in two games. Darius Anderson never played and was signed to a reserve contract.

Houston signed three running backs with playing experience last offseason to try and stabilize the No. 31 rushing attack of 2020. Mark Ingram was traded by midseason for future draft pick. Philip Lindsay was waived in November after failing to duplicate his success in Denver and Burkhead became the lead back by default.

Caserio likely looking at two options when it comes to addressing the need. The first is adding a proven player that could be looking to bounce back after a rough outing in 2021. The second is drafting a running back somewhere on Day 2 of 3.

A name like Seattle Seahawks' Rashaad Penny could be in play when free agency rolls around on March 16. In the final five games last year, Penny showed why he was selected in the first round back in 2018, finishing with over 100 rushing yards four times.

Another runner to watch for would Los Angeles Rams' Sony Michel. Caserio used a first-round pick in 2018 on the Georgia product in New England to be a member of the "running back by committee" approach, but was traded after three seasons. In both New England and Los Angeles, he's a high-end compliment to any lead back.

"We weren't satisfied with what we were able to get production from in that running back position," Texans coach Lovie Smith said Tuesday. "If you're running a football team, you have to have build, and we're going to dress probably three guys each week, and they need to be able to contribute in some way."

Smith said that the team will look at all options at running back, including those in Indianapolis looking to hear their name called in April. Several of the top players in the class include Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller, Iowa State's Breece Hall and Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr.

Texans running back coach Danny Barrett said his "ideal running back" would be a home run hitter that can win at every level. Smith agreed that's the end goal for every roster, but Houston also needs high-end depth.

Some will say drafting running backs is the right option. Others will learn to more cost-affordable contracts in free agency. Smith and Caserio are likely somewhere in the middle, meaning the Texans should be taking both approaches in the coming weeks.